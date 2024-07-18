Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Birds of Prey, DC All-In

Who Will Be The New Members Of Birds Of Prey For DC All In?

Birds Of Prey starts a new DC All In storyline from current team of Kelly Thompson and Sami Basri, and a new team oif characters.

Article Summary Birds Of Prey unveils a new team for DC All In storyline.

Key members include Cassandra Cain, Oracle, and Black Canary.

No Harley Quinn in the lineup; may star in a solo series.

Issue #14 kicks off with the Birds tackling The Ninth Day.

Birds Of Prey starts a new DC All In storyline from current team of Kelly Thompson and Sami Basri, with the Birds Of Prey now made up of Cassandra Cain, Oracle, Black Canary, Big Barda, Megaera, Choi and Onyx fighting The Ninth Day. No Harley Quinn?

BIRDS OF PREY #14

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant covers by SOZOMAIKA and SERG ACUNA

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE $6.99

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 card stock

ON SALE 10/2/24

The Birds of Prey are back to business as they infiltrate The Ninth Day, a mysterious corporation the Birds believe has kidnapped people—including Amazons that have gone missing. When their spy on the inside, an undercover Cassandra Cain, breaks contact, it'll be up to Oracle, Black Canary, Big Barda, Megaera, and newcomers Grace Choi and Onyx to bust her out. Don't miss the start of this thrilling new arc, where the fate of the Amazons rests in the hands of a silent warrior.

While Harley Quinn may be busy in what may be the Harley Quinn series returning as part of DC All In, rumoured to be written by Elliot Kalan with a new issue #44 for October, after this month's 43…

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!