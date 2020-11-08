Why Can't Goblins Be Heroes? Eric Grissom and Will Perkins Fix That

Goblin is a new graphic novel from Eric Grissom and Will Perkins out in May next year from Dark Horse Comics.

Goblin is a fantasy story like no other about overcoming great odds and about finding light in even the darkest of places. A young, headstrong goblin embarks on a wild journey of danger, loss, self-discovery, and sacrifice in this new graphic novel adventure. One fateful night a sinister human warrior raids the home of the young goblin Rikt and leaves him orphaned. Angry and alone, Rikt vows to avenge the death of his parents and seeks a way to destroy the man who did this. He finds aid from unlikely allies throughout his journey and learns of a secret power hidden in the heart of the First Tree. Will Rikt survive the trials that await him on his perilous journey to the First Tree? And is Rikt truly prepared for what he may find there?

Grissom and Perkins were also the creative team on sci-fi graphic novel Gregory Suicide, published by Dark Horse back in 2017.

'Time and time again, from folklore to video games, goblins have been seen as an enemy to be overcome, a monster a "hero" must defeat. With Goblin, I wanted to tell a story that flipped that idea. Not every monster is a villain and not every person that looks like a hero acts like one. We set out to make the world of Goblin a wonderful, mysterious place and I can't wait for readers to get lost within it.' – Eric Grissom 'Drawing the world of Eric's story was a genuine blast and I was really inspired by my love of video games. I had so much fun filling in the nooks and crannies and trying to help create a world where adventure is everywhere. Inviting the reader to wonder what lay behind that ridge of mountains or beyond the next tree line.'—Will Perkins

Goblin is published in comic shops on May 26th, 2021 and in bookstores on June 8th, 2021.