Why Spider-Man Chose To Take On Spider-Boy As A Sidekick (Spoilers)

Today's Spider-Man #11 has one Peter Parker being very uncomfortable with having a sidekick Spider-Boy. Especially one who is ten years old.

Today's Spider-Man #11 by Dan Slott and Luciano Vecchio is basically Spider-Boy #0, and sets out the history we were previously unaware of, that had been removed from the Marvel Universe by a reality dagger. As we get a rundown of his powers, we also have a Spider-Man very uncomfortable with having a sidekick. Especially one who is ten years old. Batman may get away with the child endangerment issues, Spider-Man does not.

But that might have been before The Big Wheel came to New York, events no one remembers any more either.

Jackson Weele, classic Spider-Man villain Big Wheel, who is obsessed with building big wheels to get through traffic. Put into a coma for five years after dealing with Deadpool & The Mercs For Money and then going even bigger in Iron Man, this is a story that no on can recall. Possibly just as well.

With Bailey Briggs, Spider-Boy, being in the right place at the right time.

He saved Aunt May's life. Without him, May would have joined Uncle Ben in the grave.

I mean, that's what Spider-Man said. But Spider-Boy did what Peter Parker couldn't do with Uncle Ben, and wouldn't have done this time with May. So, you know.

And then it comes down to Spider-Boy's powers again. Why he can't just stop being Spider-Boy. And if he has to be Spider-Boy…

Then Spider-Man is going to have to be his mentor.. Spider-Boy #1 launches in November.

