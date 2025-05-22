Posted in: Batman, CBS, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman, TV | Tagged: FOC, stephen colbert

Why Stephen Colbert Announced His DC Comics Cameo A Month in Advance

The real reason why Stephen Colbert announced his DC Comics cameo cover a month in advance of it going on sale...

Article Summary Stephen Colbert revealed his DC Comics cover cameo on The Late Show for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #40.

The announcement was timed to coincide with comic retailers’ Final Order Cut-Off for setting print runs.

Colbert joins celebrities like Paul McCartney and William Shatner with exclusive DC variant cover cameos.

The comic’s story sees Batman and Superman trapped on a talk show—a fitting scenario for Colbert’s cameo.

As revealed on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show on Tuesday night, he is about to join a small coterie of folk who get a celebrity cameo on a DC Comics cover. In this case, it's Batman/Superman: Worlds Finest #40 out on the 18th of June. On the show, Stephen Colbert asked why he was announcing it now, given that it's only out in June. He was told it was because they were revealing the cover now. But real comic book fans know that it is because the Final Order Cut-Off for comic book retailers is this weekend… so an appearance on the show gives them a chance to up their orders before DC Comics set their print run. And it's not entirely gratuitous, the comic itself has Batman and Superman trapped in a talk show. Man., it feels that way sometimes, doesn't it, Stephen? Here's a transcript…

Stephen: Everybody, I don't know if you've seen. I'm so excited about the new Superman coming out.

Louis: Of the DC movie, right?

Stephen: Not the movie. I am talking about this exclusive variant cover. Batman/Superman: World's Finest #40. Featuring Superman and me at this desk. Look at that. It's a huge honour. Thank you, DC, an honour not only to be on the cover with these two crime fighters but to be added to the storied list of other celebrities who have had cover cameos including Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Jack White, and Lord William Shatner. So thank you, DC, thank you. This is available tomorrow? People can get this tomorrow? What? June 18th? Why am I talking about it now? Why the urgency of talking about it today? Why did I get a note saying you have to talk about this tonight? Oh, they are showing everybody else the cover tomorrow but I am breaking the news tonight on the show that I'm special enough. Okay, I understand that part. Anyway, thank you. I want to thank DC not just for this honour but if you can get a shot… giving me a chin again at 61. It's very nice. This baby will be available in comic book stores as he said, a month from now. Supplies are limited because I already bought a bunch of them."

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #40 CVR D DAN MORA STEPHEN COLBERT CELEBRITY CAMEO CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Mark Waid (A) Adrian Gutierrez (CA) Dan Mora

BRUCE WAYNE AND CLARK KENT IN THE CLUTCHES OF…LATE NIGHT TV?! A menace is loose in Metropolis, but Superman and Batman can't do anything about it until Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne find a way to escape…a talk show? Will it be up to their friends–Perry White, Lois Lane, Commissioner Gordon, and Alfred Pennyworth–to step in and help save the day? Also featuring an all-new cameo variant cover appearance by late night icon Stephen Colbert! Retail: $4.99 6/18/202

Here are some of those previous examples…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!