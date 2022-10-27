Wild River Launches Immortal London Universe For MCM London Comic Con

Wild River Comics is a comic studio based in Shoreditch, London. Immortal London is a new storytelling universe in comics being launched by Wild River Comics on Kickstarter today, and shown off at MCM London Comic Con starting tomorrow.

Immortal London will include the publisher's series Daughters of Albion, Lurker and more to come. The new imprint and logo will first appear on copies of Lurker #1 by Beanie White, Anna Readman and Tanya Roberts, currently being sent out to backers after its Kickstarter campaign, as well as for Daughters of Albion #2, launching today on Kickstarter, with Filipino artist Roy Allan Martinez, co-creator of Hazard, FVZA, Blood & Dust and The Wicked, taking over the series from artist Matt Timson. The series is written by Denis Phan and Trevor Jayakody.

Wild River Comics will also be selling copies of their convention-exclusive version of Lurker #1 at their Immortal London booth at MCM London this weekend. Variant cover artist Alison Sampson of Kick-Ass and Sleeping Beauties will signing copies at the show, alongside original Daughters Of Albion artist and Immortal London concept artist Matt Timson, conducting live-draw sessions throughout the event.

Daughters of Albion "introduces readers to an alternate London where magic and technology co-exist. When cyberpunk hacker Hashani discovers a magical amulet dropped by two strange beings, she and her friends start to uncover the mysteries of Albion, which has been simmering beneath the surface all along". Daughters Of Albion #2 has two main covers for backers to choose between – a regular cover by artist Alan Quah and a Kickstarter exclusive variant by Tula Lotay– along with extra bonuses and rewards.

"I've been a huge fan of Roy's for a long time," says Immortal London editor Martin Eden. "And bringing him on to join regular series writer Beanie White has been a natural fit. We're already working ahead on Daughters of Albion, and the best is definitely yet to come." According to studio head Trevor Jayakody "This is an exciting time for Wild River Comics as we embrace and adopt the Immortal London imprint as our main brand identity going forward. Get ready to see even more of us at shows and online over the coming months – we're just getting started."