WildCATS Will Be Back In November, But What of Batman Incorporated?

Missing from yesterday's DC solicitations for October 2023 were two notable titles, Batman Incorporated #13 & WildCATS #12.

Missing from yesterday's DC Comics solicitations for October 2023 were two notable titles, Batman Incorporated #13 and WildCATS #12. Were they cancelled?. And Batman Incorporated #12's solicitation did ask "Batman Incorporated No More"

When asked, WildCATS writer Matthew Rosenberg posted on X, "Back in November. Just taking a month to catch our breath."

Nothing from Ed Brisson though… though he may be a little tired after the show. "I have taken three naps today."

Here are the solicited titles for both so far.

WILDCATS #10 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

Locked, loaded, and ready to roll…Grifter's back, and the WildC.A.T.s are going to war!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/8/2023

WILDCATS #11 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

The 'Cats are hated, hunted, and humanity's last hope, but can anyone stand against the might of HALO? As one member betrays the team, another will fall.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/12/2023

BATMAN INCORPORATED #11 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

Ghost-Maker and Batman Incorporated continue to battle among themselves while trying to take down the global threat of Joker Incorporated. Raven Red faces off against Dusty Bronco, the man who shot his father. How far is he willing to go for revenge? Bat-Man of China makes a surprising about-face in order to protect his sister, Alpaca, from the wrath of Ghost-Maker. Gray Wolf and Knight may hold the key to stopping Joker Incorporated…or have they just played right into Joker's sinister plans? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/8/2023

BATMAN INCORPORATED #12 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

BATMAN INCORPORATED NO MORE? As the Joker Incorporated storyline comes to its bloody conclusion, Batman Incorporated is left divided. They've crossed lines they swore they never would in the name of protecting the innocent. Now they're left to cope with the fallout. They may have won the battle, but did Joker win the war? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/12/2023

