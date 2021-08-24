WildStorm Characters Continue Returning To DC Comics Today (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool has been fascinated by DC Comics' attempts to integrate WildStorm comic book characters into the DC Universe. First with the DC New 52 and the likes of Stormwatch, or more recently with Grifter and Zealot in Batman Urban Legends, and Midnighter and Apollo in the Superman books. Superman And The Authority #2 was naturally a place for Wildstorm characters to return to the current DC continuity. Even though it is currently not a part of DC continuity. But in some way or form, it will be. So alongside Apollo and Midnighter as members of Superman and Manchester Black's The Authority.

While other versions of WildStorm's Midnighter and Apollo popped up in the Future State continuity, before popping back to the regular DC Continuity, again in today's Action Comics #1034.

But Superman And The Authority #2 also teases other Wildstorm Authority members long gone. Specifically Jack Hawksmoor, Jenny Sparks, and The Doctor.

Bleeding Cool revealed that in the original 5G plans from DC Comics before everything changed (including for Superman & The Authority), it was intended that Jonathan Kent and Jenny Sparks/Quantum would be a Century Baby hookup. But in today's Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2 we get another WildStorm reference.

Gamorra is the WildStorm country, an outlaw island nation in the western Pacific Ocean, and now seemingly, part of the DC Universe. Its ruler Kaizen Gamorra was overthrown by the immortal John Colt, and became a factory of cybernetic experiments and illegal technology. When John Colt was overthrown, Kaizen Gamorra returned to power. Shunning biological experiments for more traditional terrorism, to be defeated by The Authority. And now having Jonathan Kent come to the rescue of fleeing refugees.

But in the DC Universe, Gamorra isn't run by Kaizen Gamorra or John Colt. But another familiar Wildstorm face.

Henry Bendix, created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi for Stormwatch #1 in 1993, published by WildStorm/Image Comics. Also known as The Weatherman, he led Stormwatch, the United Nations Special Crisis Intervention Team unit after being a member of Team One. He also discovered The Bleed, he designed the implants that would create Midnighter and Apollo, as well as recruiting Jenny Sparks, Rose Tattoo, and Jack Hawksmoor to the team, leading to the creation of The Authority without him. But now? President of Gamorra. Is that a promotion or demotion? And where is Stormwatch now? Action Comics #1034, Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2 are published by DC Comics today. Superman & The Authority #2 was published last week.

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #2 (OF 4)

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Clark Kent and Manchester Black continue to put Superman's new team together, even though keeping Black in check seems like just as difficult a job as convincing the new recruits to come along. The pair hits different parts of the world looking for different types of heroes. While Midnighter, Apollo, and Natasha Irons only need to tie up some loose ends before getting on board, the Enchantress is going to be a little harder. Superman is going to have to set her free from a deadly illusion hell-bent on destroying her before she can help him save the universe.

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Daniel Sampere

The Warzoons make their way to the doorstep of the Fortress of Solitude and only Lois Lane and the alien girl Thao-La are there to defend it. That's because Superman is halfway around the world trying to stop the U.S. from declaring war on Atlantis. The Man of Steel must make a tough choice, and odds are, no one walks away happy. Elsewhere in Metropolis, Midnighter moves closer to the center of Trojan's empire in the penultimate chapter of his back-up adventure. The story finishes later this month with the Midnighter 2021 Annual.

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent now dons his father's cape, but can he be Superman and still have a normal life? It's tough in this modern world. Danger is everywhere. The new Superman learns this the hard way on his first day of college, and a deadly attack forces Jon to step from the shadows and into the spotlight—where his identity is exposed to the Truth, an activist news machine ready to upset everything. But first, the son still has some things to learn from his father—and a few cool toys to inherit. Ask yourself, what would you do with your very own Fortress of Solitude? This all-new chapter in the legacy of Man of Steel has only just begun to reveal its surprises!