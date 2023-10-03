Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: golden age, jsa, Justcie Society Of America, power girl

Will DC Comics Need Another Crisis To Sort Out Power Girl Continuity?

Today, DC Comics reprints last year's New Golden Age Special as well as Justice Society Of America #1-3, which exposed a Power Girl problem

Today, DC Comics reprints last year's New Golden Age Special by Geoff Johns, Mikel Janin and more, as well as Justice Society Of America #1-3 ahead of the new Golden Age titles launching next week with Wesley Dodd's The Sandman. But this rewriting of continuity did expose a little something that the rest of the DC Universe seemed to ignore.

Geoff Johns' Doomsday Clock intended to show DC Comics continuity returning to the main line, courtesy of one Doctor Manhattan, who took it away in the first place. With the New Golden Age showing a new timeline across the DC Universe for the Justice Society.

With a Justice Society Of America operating in 1976. Long before the likes of Superman and Batman came along, in the current DC Comics timeline.

This is the kind of thing that would have fitted in with DC Comics' 5G, until that was done away with. But it gave us a Power Girl as part of the DC Universe before any of them.

Which doesn't tally with the Power Girl seen in the current DC Comics series, who jumped from Earth Two to Earth One a lot later, when Superman was already there.

Power Girl has always caused DC Comics problems with continuity, becoming Supergirl, losing her Earth Two origin, regaining it, becoming an artificial lifeform, or changing her name again and again. Oh, and the butt of many a joke.

Of course, Power Girl isn't the only current DC Comics character who may be causing problems, as Zealot's confrontation with Harley Quinn in the Birds Of Prey #2…

Does Harley Quinn know that Zealot's presence in the current DC Comics Universe is as a result of the DC and Wildstorm Universes merging? Allowing her to be both old and new?

DC Comics is going to need another Crisis, isn't it?

BIRDS OF PREY #2 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Leonardo Romero

BLACK CANARY'S ALL-NEW TEAM ON THEIR FIRST MISSION! Black Canary has built an all-new team with a very specific and very dangerous first mission: extraction! Their target: [REDACTED]! She's being held on [REDACTED] and guarded by a battalion of [REDACTED]. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, then we're explaining it wrong! It's a terrible mission! And before it can even be launched, the Birds have to gather a few mysterious supplies and see some old familiar faces…that they punch! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/03/2023

NEW GOLDEN AGE SPECIAL EDITION #1 CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/03/2023

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA GOLD EDITION CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Contains JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #1 -3

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/03/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!