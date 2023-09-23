Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Doctor Paige Stetler, power girl

Power Girl's Secret Identity Is Now Doctor Paige Stetler

This week sees the publication of a new Power Girl comic book series from DC Comics, by Leah Williams, Eduardo Pansica and Julio Ferreira.

First, it has a recap page/panel, the thing that DC Comics eschewed because Marvel Comics did it, and what Brian Bendis did his best to try and get around when writing Superman comic books. And indeed, she took the name Paige back in the Power Girl Special earlier in the year. Kara is too close to Supergirl. Or possibly Super-Karen. With a cut-and-paste zoom-in panel.

Well, every" Christian name" – or should that be Raoist name? – needs a surname. And in this week's Power Girl #1 from DC Comics, we get that full nomenclature.

Doctor Paige Stetler. A doctorate as well. And an identity that both Superman and Superboy had a hand in. Someone clearly suggested spectacles to disguise herself, but she never seemed to have an issue drawing the eye away from her facial features. And her dress of choice for this occasion mirrors that aspect of her costume.

And has something to say with it, as well. Welcome to the DC Universe, Doctor Paige Stetler, I hope you survive the experience. Power Girl #1 is published this Tuesday, the 26th of September. Maybe cut down on the lemon juices…

POWER GIRL #1 CVR A GARY FRANK

(W) Leah Williams (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Gary Frank

PRETTY, PUNCHY, AND POWERFUL! After the events of Knight Terrors, a long-dormant Kryptonian threat has returned to take down Superman and his family. Who could possibly stop it? Well, according to the Man of Steel, it's Power Girl! Witness a road trip race against time as Paige reconnects with her roots to save the world from her deadly past. Power Girl Special writer Leah Williams returns with artist Eduardo Pansica (Supergirl) for an ongoing series of epic proportions! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/26/2023

