Will Jessica Harrow Be The Next Erica Slaughter?

As we previously told you, the star of Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's new series Grim, soul hunter Jessica Harrow, will make her first appearance in Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalleta's Alice Ever After #1, in comic book stores this Wednesday.

Following a familiar trend of big debuts from Boom, Alice Ever After #1 is a part of the ever-growing list of top pull list picks, thanks in part to the publisher's first-ever J. Scott Campbell cover. At over 50K copies, Alice Ever After appears to be Boom's first big creator-owned launch of this year, but it looks like they're just getting started. With the first in-print appearance of their next big hit badass/character, Jessica Harrow. And Panosian, who's also Scott Snyder's handpicked artistic partner on Canary, has been one of the first to say so.

He's not the only artistic heavyweight singing Jessica Harrow's praises. Artists of some of the biggest franchises of the last decade like Michael Avon Oeming, Brian Michael Bendis' partner on Powers…

… along with Blue Book with James Tynion IV, and Peter Krause whose series Irredeemable with Mark Waid was just announced at Netflix.

Gang, I had the pleasure of reading an advance copy of the latest from @Steph_Smash, Flaviano and Rico Renzi. An afterlife tale that takes a surprise turn–I'm eager for more. Something to put on your pull list! pic.twitter.com/G7YnGddReH — Peter Krause (@petergkrause) March 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Add in Cully Hamner, who redesigned DC characters alongside Jim Lee for the New 52 and gave us Jaime Reyes Blue Beetle…

…artists who know a thing or two about creating iconic characters think Jessica Harrow is a character to watch.

It's hard not to make comparisons here to Boom's biggest franchise character, Erica Slaughter… so we will. Both characters are part of a secret order in a supernatural world that exists just outside of our own reality. Both characters wield a striking signature weapon. Both characters have stylized, iconic faces with easily cosplayable costumes. You get the idea. Which begs the question, will Jessica Harrow be Boom's next Erica Slaughter?

We already know that Alice Ever After #1 final orders were 50% higher than Something Is Killing The Children #1 orders back in 2019 and as I understand it… Grim #1 initial orders are already 25% higher than Alice Ever After #1 initial orders. How much higher will Grim's final orders be? Does Boom have a J. Scott Campbell-style hidden cover reveal up its sleeve for Grim as well?

If that happens, expect that the first appearance of Jessica Harrow in Alice Ever After #1 will be a hot commodity on the aftermarket. So you may want to snag a copy at your local comic shop this Wednesday, April 6th at cover price instead.

Meanwhile, Grim #1 FOCs next Monday, April 11th but something tells me we'll have some additional news on that front before then.