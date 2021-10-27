Will Mary Jane and Aunt May Contact Mephisto? Amazing Spider-Man #77

Today's Amazing Spider-Man #77 is the first Spider-Man comic book from Marvel to be written and drawn by women. Kelly Thompson and Sara Pichelli. Just one of those things that feels weird when you type but, there it is. There are still so many similar firsts with prominent characters left. And while Nick Spencer did as much as he could to revisit and revert the events of One More Day, one would expect the new Beyond Spider-Man series to go in the completely opposite direction.

But with Peter Parker in a coma after radiation poisoning, Aunt May and Mary Jane go to the exact same place when Aunt May had been shot and dying, when they were on the run. Look for help from the superheroes they know.

But with Doctor Strange dead and Iron Man incommunicado, somehow neither of them get the idea to do a deal with the devil to save Peter Parker's life. Almost as if there may be greater consequences. It's not an explicit reference, but the parallels to One More Day are clear – and that this comic won't be going that route. The women in Peter Parker's life make better decisions than he does.

While Ben Reilly is psychologically stepping up to play the Spider-Man role, as a close of Peter Parker who no one seems to recognise as being a blonde Peter Parker with sideburns. But how much of Peter Parker is Ben Reilly?

It looks like Ben Reilly may be losing the memories of Peter Parker as his own, that he inherited. Is this all about making Ben Reilly his own Spider-Man? Needing something else than the death of Uncle Ben to inspire him?

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Arthur Adams

• Kelly Thompson and Sara Pichelli pick up the baton to define this new era for Spider-Man.

• The Beyond Corporation has retuned and this is your chance to meet the people who've brought you the new (and improved) Spider-Man.

• There's a target on Spider-Man's back and one of his classic villains is out for blood. RATED T In Shops: Oct 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99