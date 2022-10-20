Will Room Service Be James Tynion IV's Hottest Comic To Date?

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the news that James Tynion IV, PK Colinet, and Elsa Charretier were launching a Kickstarter to crowdfund a short horror film, Room Service. That PK will serve as the director of the project, with Tynion writing the script with Elsa storyboarding, and introducing a new horror icon, The Caretaker, who will help a down-on-his-luck person looking for a way out. Tiers included on the Kickstarter include an art book, movie posters, access to digital movie premieres, Zoom chat with the creators, days on set, and all sorts of other unlockables. The three are looking for $53,000 to fund and already are over $47,000 of the way.

Well this might help. James Tynion IV and Elsa Charriter are adding an American standard-size comic book adaptation of their short film to the Room Service campaign today, exclusive to the campaign. Alongside the digital release, this will be the first printed appearance of Tynion's new horror character The Caretaker. They told the Hollywood Reporter that the short film is intended to be a proof of concept for a larger feature film franchise, so this could be quite the collector's item if that plays out as hoped. The rarity and the potential demand combined could sent this sky high.

The printed comic will be available to $30 donors, who will also get the digital film and digital screenplay. An additional $50 to any donation level as an add-on will qualify for the foil cover copy, limited to 500 copies, with the standard comic as a $10 add on. Elsa Charretier's original artwork for the comic book, will also be available through the Kickstarter for $400 a page.

On his Substack, James Tynion IV describes the comic book thus "A glimpse into the horrifying world of THE CARETAKER. In this prequel story to the short film, we'll learn more about the mysterious faceless entity known as the Caretaker, how clients book his services, and the depths of the depravity he is willing to provide to the ultra-wealthy. Main Cover and Limited Foil Variant". The Kickstarter campaign lists itr thus: "ROOM SERVICE: THE COMIC BOOK #1 is a comic book one shot written by James Tynion IV and illustrated by Elsa Charretier, which will be the first appearance of the Caretaker character in comic form. The comic will also feature a back-up essay by Room Service director and co-creator PK Colinet and a Kickstarter Exclusive cover by Charretier."