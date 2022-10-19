James Tynion IV, Others Launch Kickstarter For Horror Film

James Tynion IV, PK Colinet, and Elsa Charretier have launched a new Kickstarter this morning for a live-action horror film. Titled Room Service, PK will serve as the director of the project, with Tynion writing the script with Elsa storyboarding. The film will introduce us to a new horror icon, The Caretaker, who will help a down-on-his-luck person looking for a way out. Tiers included on the Kickstarter include an art book, movie posters, access to digital movie premieres, Zoom chat with the creators, days on set, and all sorts of other unlockables. The three are looking for $53,000 to fund and already are over the $10,000 mark as of this writing.

James Tynion IV, PK Colinet, and Elsa Charretier Branch Out

"Three acclaimed comic creators are coming together to make something truly unexpected: a dark, strange, and provocative live-action short horror film. In addition, they are creating a beautiful art book that will document the film's creation, and a stand-alone short story, featuring spot illustrations, set in the world of the film.

We live in a world where everything is for sale, for the right price. Where the wealthy know there is no desire outside the reach of their wallet. "Room Service" is a brutal glimpse inside that world. Our protagonist is down on his luck, his family is on the verge of ruin, and with the help of the mysterious Caretaker, he might have found a way out of his trouble. But at what cost?"

"Eisner award-winning comic book writer James Tynion IV has written unforgettable and unflinching horror comics like The Nice House on the Lake and Something is Killing the Children. Artist Elsa Charretier has co-created acclaimed comics with the likes of Tom King (Love Everlasting) and Matt Fraction (November). Writer PK Colinet has written the award-winning comic The Infinite Loop and critically acclaimed comics, including Superfreaks and Star Wars: Adventures. Together Charretier and Colinet have created the fan-favorite Case Study YouTube Channel that explores the craft of making comics."