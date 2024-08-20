Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, one more day, Titans

Will Superman Copy Spider-Man's One More Day For Absolute Power?

Will Superman copy Spider-Man's One More Day for Absolute Power? Superman #17 and Titans #14 are doing deals with devils...

Article Summary Superman #17 and Titans #14 explore deals with devils for power against looming threats.

Absolute Power crossover teases a Superman/Zatanna team-up with dire sacrifices.

Controversial Mephisto-like deal raises questions about long-term fan reactions.

Spectre’s potential relapse hints at even more divine and demonic conflicts.

Spoilers for tomorrow's Superman #17 and for Titans #14 while we are at it. Because the solicits for Superman's Absolute Power crossover promised a Superman/Zatanna team-up but that "powerless and without magic, are they willing to make a deal with a devil to save the world?" And indeed it seems that they may be. First, walking the Witch Road, straight out of the trailer for Agatha All Along…

If you really want to see how far Superman goes, click here for final page spoilers. Your call… remember, Spider-Man's deal with Mephisto remains one of the most controversial plotlines, something that, as Joe Quesada can attest to, a number of Spider-Man fans still haven't forgiven him for and, as Dan Slott, Nick Spencer and Zeb Wells can attest, subsequent Spider-Man writers haven't been forgiven for not reversing the storyline, that saw Peter Parker exchange his marriage to bring his aunt back from almost death. If Superman does indeed make a deal with the devil, how many decades will Superman fans take to get over it? But he's not the only one working with the devil. Or, indeed, the devils, in today's Titans #14.

Spectre is a divine entity representing vengeance on behalf of God in the DC Universe. Initially, a demon named Aztar rebelled against God but later sought forgiveness and was granted a divine role. Could he be getting mixed up with his old crowd again?

Superman #17 by Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell, and Titans #14 by Tom Taylor and Lucas Meyer are published by DC Comics tomorrow.

SUPERMAN #17 CVR (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jamal Campbell

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! After the traumatic events of Absolute Power #2, Superman and Zatanna trek into the darkest areas of the DC Universe to find a way to stop Waller and her growing army. Powerless and without magic, are they willing to make a deal with a devil to save the world? Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/21/2024 TITANS #14 CVR A LUCAS MEYER

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Lucas Meyer

TRIGON IS COMING! The threat from hell threatens to destroy the entire world. Can our heroes and Swamp Thing save the planet? Is Raven lost forever? Will it be Titans together or Titans torn apart? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/21/2024

