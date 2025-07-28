Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged:

Will We Get Ultimate Venom Before Ultimate Spider-Man Ends? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man by Jonathan Hickman ends at issue #24, with major storylines reaching their climax soon.

The series explores Peter Parker's late start as Spider-Man, married life, and choosing to become a hero.

Richard Parker dons the Picotech Stealth Suit, which begins displaying dark, Venom-like traits and behavior.

Issue #19 hints at a potential Ultimate Venom reveal as Richard and the suit take on a mysterious dark form.

Ultimate Spider-Man by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto comes to an end this year with #24. What leads to that conclusion we do not know, but it is part of The Maker escaping from his two year time prison in the Ultimate Universe.

Ultimate Spider-Man has told the story of a mid-life crisis Spider-Man. One who was never bitten by a spider as a teenager, thanks to the intervention of The Maker. And who came to being Spider-Man a lot later in life, after getting married with kids, and choosing the power courtesy of Tony Stark rather than having it thrust upon him, in the fashion of a sports car, a tattoo or a gun.

Then his family found out. And his son, Richard, got his own suit, the Picotech Stealth Suit created by Stark Industries, via Harry Osborn and Otto Octavius, and commanded by Peter Parker to protect his family. In Peter's absence, the A.I. and Richard Parker began acting as Spider-Man–the picotech suit taking on a dark form with white spider emblems, reminiscent of the 616 Venom. Didn't stop him getting kidnapped though.

Well, Ultimate Spider-Man #19 is out this week. And boy, one way or another, we are getting something, well, very much like Venom. Richard… is that you in there? Mary Jane? Someone else?

Ultimate Spider-Man #19 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is published on Wednesday, the 30th of July, 2025. With Ultimate Spider-Man #20 to follow drawn by David Massina on the 27th of August.

Ultimate Spider-Man #19

by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

THREE-WAY DANCE, ALL-OUT WAR! FISK vs. MR. NEGATIVE vs. MYSTERIO with SPIDER-MAN and his allies caught in the middle! Will the SINISTER SIX destroy New York before they destroy each other?! Ultimate Spider-Man #20

by Jonathan Hickman, David Messina

MY DINNER WITH HARRY! Harry Osborn lives! Peter and Mary Jane have another fateful dinner with Harry and Gwen…

