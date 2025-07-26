Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man | Tagged: sdcc, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

SDCC: Ultimate Spider-Man Ends With #24 For Ultimate Endgame, Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

A while ago, we ran the gossip that the Ultimate Universe may be coming to an end very soon, after two years. Well, it seems to be true of Ultimate Spider-Man at least. Because Ultimate Spider-Man #24 has been confirmed as the final issue of Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's run. And alongside the launch of Ultimate Endgame #1, the start of a five-issue event series by Deniz Camp, Jonas Scharf and more, are both published by Marvel Comics in December.

"Since its creation in 2023, Marvel's new Ultimate Universe has taken the industry by storm with its bold reinventions of Spider-Man, Black Panther, the Avengers, the X-Men and more! Just now at the highly anticipated Marvel Comics: Ultimate Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Ultimate Spider-Man writer and the visionary mind behind the Ultimate Universe Jonathan Hickman, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Ultimate Editor Wil Moss, Ultimates writer Deniz Camp and Ultimate Wolverine writer Chris Condon shed light on the future of the best-selling line with exciting first looks, the reveal of the final issue of Ultimate Spider-Man, and the official announcement for ULTIMATE ENDGAME, a five-part event series by Deniz Camp, Jonas Scharf and more launching in December.

"Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's generational Spider-Man saga reaches its planned conclusion in ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24. Fans should prepare themselves for a startling finale that will cement the run as one of the most beloved Spider-Man runs in recent history. Packed with dramatic—and shocking—developments for the entire Parker family—Peter, Mary Jane, Richard, May and Uncle Ben—along with Harry Osborn, Gwen Stacy and more, the issue will also create promising roadmaps for future storytelling.

"This was everything that I pitched," Hickman explained. "Nothing has deviated. It's been really nice to execute the plan well and everything culminates into this issue. Fans of the Ultimate Universe are going to love it. It's been a real pleasure being the writer of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN."

Teased last week, ULTIMATE ENDGAME delivers the moment every reader has been waiting for—the return of the Maker! Imprisoned for the last two years—both in real time and in-universe—the Maker is set to emerge and finally confront the heroes who have brought hope and freedom to a world he once held in his tight grip! Bringing the characters of all five titles together for the first time, the Ultimate fate of this captivating new universe is decided in an epic, multi-front conflict with the Maker and his powerful allies.

"This is the craziest and most impactful crossover [I've worked on]," Camp said. "I'm really excited about it. It's all the characters: everyone coming together in this big way, coming up against each other in a big way, and the resolution of some long plot threads we've all been seeing. It's very big, very dramatic, and with the Ultimate Universe, we can change the world. We can actually do it as creators because we have this incredible playground that Marvel has not just allowed, but encouraged us, to use. It's such an honor to do something like this. It's been amazing, and this is the culmination of a lot of what we've been doing together."

"Doing this tight continuity stuff, this smaller line… the execution from the company on this has been great, and it's stuff we should keep trying to do. You guys supporting this book is the only reason we can [tell stories] this way. Hearing you like this gives us the opportunity to do more things like this," Hickman expressed.