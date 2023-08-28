Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: november 2023, nyobi, Solicits, winnie the pooh

Winnie the Pooh Demon Hunter in Antarctic Press November 2023 Solicits

Winnie The Pooh: Demon Hunter is being serialised in Manga Z from Antarctic Press, as part of their November 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Winnie The Pooh: Demon Hunter by Nicholas Mueller was Kickstartered once or twice. Two volumes of a graphic novel in which Christopher Saint Robin and Winnie the Pooh hunt to keep the 100-acre woods clean of demons. Gotta love that public domain law, right? "Christopher Robin and Pooh Bear are on the search for their missing friend, Piglet. After the shy and timid little hunter disappeared on a mission in the 100-acre woods. Together Christopher and Pooh Bear will venture into the brutal woods as they face unexpected threats and face personal challenges. This story looks to honour and respect the legacy of these characters that many of us for generations have grown up loving and caring for. With a story that uses A. A. Milne originals as a backdrop for what unfolds in this version."

And now it's being serialised in Manga Z from Antarctic Press, as part of their November 2023 solicits and solicitations, including the launch of Nyobi Birthright by Larry Higgins and Samir Simao, originally crowdfunded on Indiegogo and serialised earlier this year in Antarctic Press' Exciting Comics and promising Bold Bad Girl Action with Serious Social Issues as "a young woman from the hostility of a spiteful, ignorant mob looking to strip her of her rights."

MANGA Z #18

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP231413

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) David Hutchinson

WINNE THE POOH: DEMON HUNTER!

JEALOUS ELVES!

SUPER-SPEEDY POWER RANGERS!

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): Lenifille's jealous squabble with Polline is interrupted to rescue a girl from some goblins She offers the party a reward if they escort her home, but Leni and Sylka are suspicious. As they follow anyway, a sinister figure scries them from afar, plotting…

"Winnie the Pooh: Demon Hunter" (Nicholas Mueller): Demons have invaded our world, and it is up to Winnie the Pooh to send them back to Hell! A new take on an old classic!

"Hyperspeed" (Palmer & Archer, Johnny Joseph Flores): Five-time champion wrestler Yoshinobu Goto has a chance at redemption. Will he prove worthy to wear the legendary Okami-Buckler Championship Belt and halt the apocalyptic return of demonic Lord Shinigami?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: 4.99

NYOBI BIRTHRIGHT #1 CVR A SIMAO

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP231417

SEP231418 – NYOBI BIRTHRIGHT #1 CVR B PAUL GREEN – 5.99

(W) Larry Higgins (A / CA) Samir Simao

BOLD BAD-GIRL ACTION!

SERIOUS SOCIAL ISSUES!

It's a whirlwind journey through turbulent times as Nyobi defends a young woman from the hostility of a spiteful, ignorant mob looking to strip her of her rights. Tensions heat up in an extremely complex situation of the debates surrounding G-noms, and it is now up to Nyobi to try and sort it out.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 5.99

EXCITING COMICS #41

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP231408

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) M R Gunn

ACTION! ADVENTURE!

CAT GIRL HEROINE!

BOUNTY HUNTER HERO!

"Rhino-Boom:: Enter the Dojo" (Jacob Bear, Dan Feldmeier, Kelly P. Chandra): Rhino-Boom, an overconfident bounty hunter and hero for hire, finds himself outclassed when attempting to bring his latest bounty, the dangerous Dredge!

"Catnip" (Tom Hutchison, J.B. Neto): Catnip's sheer existence seems to be grounded in memories or deja vu more than reality. Why is her place as one of the so-called "City Gods" so unsettling to her, and why does it feel as if there is a larger design at work in the shadows?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FANTASY COMICS #7

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP231409

(W) Rod Espinoza (A) Rod Espinosa (CA) Brian Denham

BUBBLY AS BARBIE, NOBLE AS SHE-RA, VIOLENT AS ANY ANIME WARRIOR PRINCESS!

Clariette and her friends Jolfe the Wizard and Ariarra the Healer are tossed directly into a full-scale battle when thousands of orcs, beasts and ogres attack the gigantic convoy of the noble Lord Justinius as they prepare to take up their post guarding Clariette's home town of Good River!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HORROR COMICS #30

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP231410

(W) Dino Caruso, Shawn Richison (A) J. C. Grande

SCIENCE-SPAWNED MONSTERS!

TIME-TRAVELING HORROR!

"Origin Point, Part 1 of 4"

As treacherous forces assault an illegal underground lab, bleeding-edge mad scientists attempt to salvage their unnatural creations. The resulting time-travel experiment scatters immortal monsters across history, ravaging their way back towards their ORIGIN POINT.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

INTERSTELLAR DUST #2 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP231411

(W) C.J. Hudson (A) Moy Rodriguez (CA) Igor Wolski

PRISON BREAK IN OUTER SPACE!

INMATES AND STAFF MUST TEAM UP TO SURVIVE!

Lake sees firsthand the brutal tactics imposed on prisoners by the Warden, but is her change of heart too late? And a stowaway may hold the answers to their salvation, but not before someone pays the ultimate price. Interstellar Dust continues its action-packed course of mayhem and murder behind bars!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

JUNGLE COMICS #23

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP231412

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) PJ Pericles J?nior

CLASSIC JUNGLE BEAUTY ADVENTURES FROM ITALY AND BRAZIL!

"Valkiria and the Fountain of Youth" (Alex Mir, Alex Genaro): Mighty warrior Valk ria and her companion Rama the Necrolemur unravel the mysteries and dangers of a land filled with hidden civilizations, legends made real, and giant reptiles!

"The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord" (Giuseppe Pederiali, Roberto Renzi, and Bruno Marraffa): Zan and his bestial allies continue their quest to rescue Sinda from the clutches of the swaggering King of the Magar Kingdom!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WORLD WAR 3 RAID ON TOKYO VOL 2 #2 (OF 5)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP231414

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

MODERN WAR MANGA!

ALTERNATE HISTORY!

SOVIETS INVADE JAPAN!

More hard-hitting alternate-history action from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi (Cat Shit One)! The abrogation of the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty has resulted in a multi-pronged incursion by Soviet forces. Under the pretense of a "peace treaty", the invaders are attempting to take total control of the island nation. The JSDF, isolated from their government, has begun extrajudicial actions to survive. Will they be able to defend their country?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TOMORROW GIRL #4 CVR A BEN DUNN

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP231415

SEP231416 – TOMORROW GIRL #4 CVR B EMMY HERNANDEZ – 4.99

(W) Ben Dunn, David Furr (A / CA) Ben Dunn

SUPERVERSE TITLE!

KILLER CLOWN!

AMERICAN MANGA SUPERHERO!

Abandoned and fired by his fast-food company bosses, ex-pop culture celebrity Kaboom the Clown has taken to crime and is serving up a huge helping of mayhem. With all the heroes taken out by Kaboom's special brand of food poisoning,it's up to Tomorrow Girl to save the day!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PLANET COMICS #25 CVR A BROUGHTON

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP231419

SEP231420 – PLANET COMICS #25 CVR B SKETCH CVR – 9.99

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) David Broughton

INTERPLANETARY SHAMAN VS. THE UNDEAD!

HUMANIMALS FIGHT AGAINST SLAVERY AND EXTINCTION!

"Shaman Kane: Trouble on Sigma 968" (David Broughton): Banished from the Shaman order, Kane has started a new life on the frontier world of Sigma 958 where the Sheridan City Council ask Kane to stop vampire attacks on colonial wagon trains.

"Shaman Kane: The Artifact, Part 1" (David Broughton): When Kane investigates why one of the local mining towns has gone quiet, he is forced into a fight for his very survival against seemingly insurmountable odds.

"The Extinctioners" (Shawntae Howard, Malcolm Earl): Attempting to rescue their friends, Phenix and crew are captured by a creature that claims to be their world's creator, but what are its intentions for them and their world?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

LONGBOX T/S SM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

SEP231421

(A) Austin Rogers

Come on, you know you want to ask.

FUNNY!

STYLISH!

TIMELESS!

INNUENDO?

Impress your friends (and haters) at the next dinner party* with this fine garment covering your torso!

*Warning: You may not be invited back to the next one.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 25

LONGBOX T/S MED SRP: 25

LONGBOX T/S LG SRP: 25

LONGBOX T/S XL SRP: 25

LONGBOX T/S XXL SRP: 30

LONGBOX T/S XXXL SRP: 30

