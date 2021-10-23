Black Hops In Hopocalypse Now – Antarctic Press January 2022 Solicits

Black Hops returns for Hopocalypse Now in Antarctic Press' January 2022 solicits and solicitations, as Gold Digger gets closer and closer to its final #300… here are the full listings.

BLACK HOPS HOPOCALYPSE NOW ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV211133

(W) Mark Pellegrini (A) Timonthy Lim

The irradiated rabbit commando U.S.A.-*-G.I. is back for more high-stakes military action! Tasked with infiltrating a castle crawling with enemy soldiers, the Black Hops special mission force of U.S.A.-*-G.I., Patriot-R, Rigor-Tortoise, and their human handler, Penelope Freling, will have to fight their way to a rematch with the mercenary Hare Trigger. But the insidious mastermind Apex Moth may be working more angles than the heroes suspect! In Shops: Feb 23, 2022 SRP: 6.99

GOLD DIGGER #292

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV211131

(W) Fred Perry (A) Fred Perry

As the last shadows of the Umbra vanish into the void, Britanny and Gina ponder the fate of the Castle at the Edge of Infinity and its sole, spectral occupant, the ghost of Cheetah. Her mementos and dream crystals have all been shattered by the struggle, and she has nothing and no one. Isn't there anything Gina can do for her?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GOLD DIGGER TP GOLD BRICK V REMINTED ED

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV211132

(W) Fred Perry (A / CA) Fred Perry

Collects Gold Digger #51-75 No matter the state of the industry, everyone wants to invest in some Gold Bricks, so we're reminting the sold-out Gold Brick V! 640+ pages of glorious, FULL-COLOR action-adventure in one massive volume, now matching the size format of all the other current Bricks! It collects some of Fred Perry's most dramatic story arcs yet, from the debut of pro fighter heartthrob Ayane "Mistress" Anno to the dragon Fauntleroy's raid on the Miami Detention Center to the epic machinations of Gothwrain and the Lich King in the "Oblivion"/"Black Gate" saga! And of course, there's the ninja-pirate Leprechauns. Another absolute must-have for all Gold Digger fans!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 49.99

WORLD WAR 3 BATTLE OVER HOKKAIDO #3 (OF 5)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV211134

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

War manga master Motofumi Kobayashi's (Cat Shit One) hit alternate history manga continues in this what-if war tale of a Soviet invasion of Japan! In the 1990s, Japan's Self-Defense Forces must battle a Soviet armored division intent on occupying Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, in conjunction with the USSR's invasion of Europe!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #183

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV211135

(W) Alfred Perez (A) Ben Dunn

"Where Peeps the Peeper" NOW MONTHLY!

Ben Dunn triumphantly returns to the art duties of NHS! Professor Steamhead and Anna Feeple finally move on to the next step of their budding relationship, when the ubiquitous, mysterious, and all-knowing Peeper finally has to intervene. He comes with a message of impending doom and a notice of their eviction from the Pootville timeline before dire consequences befall all in the Omniverse!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PLANET COMICS #5

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV211136

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS

We've got a trinary system of stories to dazzle you this issue! "Bark at the Moons" (Hannu Kesola, Emiliano Urich): Two intergalactic swindlers end up in a planetary prison where things only get worse for them. "The Awakening" (Newton Burcham): When alien lizards invade an ice planet, the inhabitants rise up in rebellion. "On the Wings of Love" (Dan Smeddy, Kevin S. Halter): A group of explorers discover a sinister secret on an outlying planet.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EXCITING COMICS #20

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV211137

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Matthew Weldon

NOW 40 PAGES! "Nothing-man" (N.S. Kane, John A. Rhodes, P.H. Fuller): Diana and Firecracker are trapped by the Coalition and fear all is lost. Just as they seem to have escaped capture, Nothing-Man is once again transformed into the villain Insidious! "Nyobi: Birthright" (Larry Higgins, Samir Simão): Ariel and Nyobi both realize there are dire consequences for their actions in this shocking conclusion. "Fallen Justice" (Cary Kelley, Steven Forbes, Harold Edge): Justice Theta has declared war on the villains of the world as he paves a path of destruction! However, the war will have unintended consequences and collateral damage. Who will ultimately pay?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ALIAS BLACK & WHITE #5 (OF 7)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV211138

(W) Chuck Dixon (A) Todd Fox, Enrique Villagran (CA) Brian Denham

"Breakdown"

Agent Mathis struggles to find the killer Alias before he is able to carry out his twisted plan.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PATRIOTIKA TP VOL 02 UNITED

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV211139

(W) Ron Zabala (A) Ario Murti (CA) Kael Ngu

Fused with the descendant of the legendary goddess Athena, scrawny college student Erin can now become the mighty Patriotika. In the wake of her most recent battle, Patriotika finds herself de-powered in a prehistoric world with dinosaurs! How will Erin and Athena escape? And who is the mysterious yet beautiful Arcane?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 9.99

HORROR COMICS #10 DRACULA IN WEST

ANTARCTIC PRESS

NOV211140

(W) Gianluca Piredda (A) Luca Lamberti (CA) Emiliano Albano

Dracula in the West, Part 1 Escaping his final confrontation, Vlad Dracula has left Transylvania to seek a new, tranquil life, which he believes he will find in the American Old West in the dying frontier village of Penny Town. He does not find it. What he does find are problems facing sunlight, controlling his instincts, and facing creatures and characters out of local tribal and Mayan legends!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99