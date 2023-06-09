Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, Amar Shah, graphic novel, Rashad Doucet, shaq, Wish I Was a Baller

Wish I Was a Baller, A Shaq-Friendly Graphic Novel From Amar Shah

Wish I Was a Baller is a '90s-set middle-grade graphic memoir by writer/producer Amar Shah and drawn by Rashad Doucet.

Abigail McAden at Scholastic/Graphix has bought Wish I Was a Baller, and publication is planned for 2025. Amar Shah and Rashad Doucet's agent Jas Perry at KT Literary did the deal for world English rights.

Amar Shah tweeted "Wish I was a baller, Wish I was a little taller. Wish I had a book deal." And it happened! So excited to team up with that talented @RashadDoucet and the squad at @Scholastic including Abby McAden and Anjali Bisaria to bring this to life. All thanks to @TakahashiPerry"

Rashad Doucet is known for his work with Oni Press on comics like Invader Zim, Rick and Morty, and Alabaster Shadows. He's also worked with DC Comics, Stela, and most recently was a part of the Eisner-winning Elements: Fire Anthology. Rashad is currently a professor of sequential art at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia.

Amar Shah is a multiple Emmy-winning writer and producer who has written for ESPN, NFL, The Wall Street Journal, The Orlando Sentinel, Sports Illustrated for Kids, Slam Magazine, and The Washington Post, including a viral essay on growing up as the son of the real Apu.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.

