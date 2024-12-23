Posted in: Comics, Top Cow | Tagged: kickstarter, marc silvestri, Stjepan Šejić, top cow, witchblade, Witchblade Complete Collection

Witchblade Complete Collection Kickstarter Offers Stjepan Šejić Cover

The Witchblade Complete Collection Kickstarter has a Stjepan Šejić bonus until the end of the campaign on December 27th.

Article Summary Discover the Witchblade Complete Collection Volume 4 on Kickstarter with a Stjepan Šejić cover.

Supporters can secure a unique Witchblade slab card for just $20 until December 27, 2024.

Explore exclusive rewards like signed editions and variant covers by renowned artists.

Immerse in Sara Pezzini’s journey with over 27 issues from top creators like Ron Marz and Geoff Johns.

Top Cow Productions continues their Kickstarter campaign to collect the classic comics Witchblade in print. As part of the ongoing Kickstarter campaign for The Witchblade Complete Collection Volume 4, Top Cow will release an exclusive Special Edition Witchblade Slab Card featuring stunning new cover art by fan-favorite artist Stjepan Šejić. This collectible will be available on December 24, 2024 for just $20.00 until the end of the campaign on December 27th. Everyone loves a cool variant cover after all.

This eagerly awaited volume continues the thrilling saga of Sara Pezzini as she faces off against the sinister government espionage organization known as Level 42. The Witchblade Complete Collection Volume 4 gathers issues #58-85, showcasing the work of an all-star creative team, including legendary writers Ron Marz, David Wohl, and Geoff Johns, and renowned artists Francis Manapul, Mike Choi, David Nakayama, Tony Daniel, and Clarence Lansang.

Witchblade Complete Collection Kickstarter Bonuses

The Kickstarter edition of Witchblade Complete Collection Volume 4 features an exclusive collectible dust jacket with breathtaking artwork by Marc Silvestri and Michael Turner, capturing the essence of Witchblade's iconic legacy. Additionally, fans can access earlier volumes of the series through the campaign, each with exclusive Kickstarter dust jackets and available as signed editions by Marc Silvestri. Physical backers have already unlocked an array of exclusive stretch goals to enhance fans' collections, such as:

Classic Witchblade Mini Print Set – [Unlocked!] Free!

Witchblade Sticker Set – [Unlocked!] Free!

Spot Gloss Dustjecket for Volume 4 [Unlocked!]

*Witchblade 2024 Stjepan Sejic, J. Scott Campbel and Marc Silvestri Foil Mini Prints [Unlocked!]

Witchblade (2024) Volume 1 Trade Paperback Exclusive Variant by Stjepan Šejić [Add-on for $15 unlocked!]

Michael Turner Variant of Witchblade (2024) #7 [add-on unlocked!]

Witchblade (2024) Signed Single Issues [add-on]

Only the following remains to be unlocked:

This Kickstarter is a unique opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in Sara Pezzini's legendary journey and secure a piece of Witchblade's history. Co-creator Marc Silvestri emphasizes the significance of this project: "This Kickstarter is for the fans – it's a way for us to celebrate the past, present, and future of Witchblade. The response from the community has always been incredible, so I'm excited to see the support."

Mark your calendars for December 24, 2023, and don't miss out on the exclusive Witchblade Slab Card featuring Stjepan Šejić's electrifying cover art—a perfect addition to any collector's treasure trove.

For more information about the Kickstarter campaign and exclusive holiday offerings, visit Top Cow's Kickstarter page.

