Wolverine #10 Preview: Logan's Past Returns, and It's Claw-some

Get ready to sink your claws into Wolverine #10 as Logan's haunting childhood memories collide with a classic villain's shocking return this Wednesday!

Article Summary Wolverine #10 hits comic shops on June 18th, featuring Logan confronting a tragic childhood memory

A classic villain makes a surprising return, kicking off a new phase in Wolverine's story

Written by Saladin Ahmed with art by Javier Pina, this issue is rated T+ and priced at $4.99

HAUNTED AND HUNTED! When LOGAN follows a clue that leads back to a tragedy from his childhood, a haunting memory will cut deep – but not as deep as his enemy's attack! The surprising return of a CLASSIC VILLAIN will kick off the next surprise phase of WOLVERINE – and trust us, it's not what you think! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Wolverine #10

by Saladin Ahmed & Javier Pina, cover by Martin Coccolo

HAUNTED AND HUNTED! When LOGAN follows a clue that leads back to a tragedy from his childhood, a haunting memory will cut deep – but not as deep as his enemy's attack! The surprising return of a CLASSIC VILLAIN will kick off the next surprise phase of WOLVERINE – and trust us, it's not what you think! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jun 18, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620841801011

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620841801016 – WOLVERINE #10 GREG LAND VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841801021 – WOLVERINE #10 CARLO PAGULAYAN BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841801031 – WOLVERINE #10 PASQUAL FERRY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

