Wolverine #2 Preview: Wendigo Wants More Than Just a Hug

Wolverine #2 hits stores this Wednesday, pitting Logan against a mysterious new Wendigo in the Canadian wilderness. But what secret does this creature hold, and how will it shape Wolverine's mission?

What secret does this mysterious Wendigo hold that could alter Wolverine's mission?

Rated T+, includes Logan's war on two fronts with unexpected twists and turns.

WHERE GOES THE WENDIGO?! Who stalks WOLVERINE in the Canadian North? And what mysterious designs does the WENDIGO have on the Best There Is? Logan just wants to be left alone, but a war on two fronts will evolve with an unexpected turn! Don't miss the debut of the all-new Wendigo, as the secret it hides will shape Wolverine's mission… RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Wolverine #2

by Saladin Ahmed & Martin Coccolo, cover by Martin Coccolo

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Oct 16, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620841800211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620841800216 – WOLVERINE #2 ALEXANDER LOZANO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800221 – WOLVERINE #2 ROGE ANTONIO GODZILLA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800231 – WOLVERINE #2 FRANCESCO MOBILI DOOM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800241 – WOLVERINE #2 CARLOS GOMEZ MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800251 – WOLVERINE #2 JUNGGEUN YOON VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800261 – WOLVERINE #2 SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

