Wolverine #400 From Marvel Comics In April With Daniel Warren Johnson

Marvel Comics will publish Wolverine #400... or Wolverine #8 if you prefer, in April with a story by Transforrmers' Daniel Warren Johnson

This April, Wolverine #8 will also be Wolverine #400 with an over-sized issue by series creative team Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo with two tales by Ahmed "packed with several key appearances and revelations that will define Logan's adventures moving forward" as well as a story by with guest creator Daniel Warren Johnson, recently winning Eisners for Transformers,

"Wolverine's latest run placed him the crosshairs of an existential new threat known as THE ADAMANTINE! As the mythical force hunting for the unbreakable metal that coats Wolverine's claws and skeleton, this lore-shattering new archenemy at last stands fully revealed in its golden glory to reclaim and purify its legacy! Plus, a surprise return from Logan's past that no reader will see coming and a special celebratory bonus story written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson, who will also contribute a stunning variant cover! A massive issue you cannot afford to miss! Wolverine faces off with the Adamantine! The Wendigo is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine's past emerges – and the Wolverine story you never thought you'd see begins here!"

"A big anniversary issue is always a great excuse to go crazy with reveals and unveilings, and we've taken that to heart here!" Ahmed said. "In this over-sized issue an old enemy drives Logan's new pupil the Wendigo to the brink, Logan finally comes face to face with the cryptic entity known as the Adamantine, and a stunning new family revelation plants the seeds for the next chaotic chapter of Logan's life."

Cóccolo's main cover is accompanied with variant covers by Andy Kubert and Jerome Opeña.

WOLVERINE #8 (LEGACY #400)

Written by SALADIN AHMED & DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO & DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO Variant Cover by ANDY KUBERT Variant Cover by JEROME OPEÑA On Sale 4/16

