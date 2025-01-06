Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: wolverine, x-men

Wolverine #5 Preview: Adamantine—Worse Than Weapon X?

Wolverine #5 hits stores this Wednesday, introducing a new threat that makes Weapon X look like child's play. What is the Adamantine, and how will it change Logan forever?

THE CALL OF THE ADAMANTINE! WEAPON X changed WOLVERINE's life forever when they bonded his claws and skeleton to the unbreakable metal adamantium. THIS IS WORSE. Who or what is the ADAMANTINE? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Wolverine #5

by Saladin Ahmed & Martin Coccolo, cover by Martin Coccolo

THE CALL OF THE ADAMANTINE! WEAPON X changed WOLVERINE's life forever when they bonded his claws and skeleton to the unbreakable metal adamantium. THIS IS WORSE. Who or what is the ADAMANTINE? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jan 08, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620841800511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620841800516 – WOLVERINE #5 DAVE BARDIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800531 – WOLVERINE #5 GODTAIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800541 – WOLVERINE #5 DAVID YARDIN CAPTAIN AMERICA SAM WILSON HOMAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

