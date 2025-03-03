Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: wolverine, x-men

Wolverine #7 Preview: The Gold Rush That Kills

Wolverine #7 hits stores on Wednesday, promising a deadly new twist in the Adamantine saga as Logan faces a golden threat that could mean salvation or destruction.

GO FOR THE GOLD METAL! The ADAMANTINE saga reaches new heights, with a shock twist and surprising return you'll have to read to believe! The GOLDEN metal means death for WOLVERINE…but is it also the world's salvation? Collectors' note: A key appearance is contained in this issue. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Wolverine #7

by Saladin Ahmed & Martin Coccolo, cover by Martin Coccolo

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Mar 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620841800711

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620841800716 – WOLVERINE #7 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800721 – WOLVERINE #7 DAVID BALDEON INVISIBLE! VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800731 – WOLVERINE #7 STEPHEN PLATT VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

