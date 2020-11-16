Wolverine Beats Death Metal In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. This week four titles, X OF Swords raised Wolverine to the very top of the charts, above Death Metal and Punchline. But last week's Crossover also made it in for a second week. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller comics of the week

X Of Swords beats Death Metal, it is official…

Wolverine #7 Death Metal Infinite Hour Exxxtreme #1 Punchline #1 Amazing Spider-Man #52 Detective Comics #1030 Excalibur #14 Marauders #15 Superman #27 Amazing Spider-Man #52.L Crossover #1

Ssalefish Comics: A bit of a slower week, but a good selection of popular titles that enjoyed comfortable sales. Detective Comics and the Punchline special ultimately won the week, though. The Death Metal one-shot this week (Infinite Hour Exxxtreme) did a bit better than the other one-shots, I assume because it prominently features Lobo. Amazing Spider-Man #52 made it into the top 10, but not #52.LR, which isn't too surprising — the secondary numbered issues seldom see the same popularity as their main counterparts.

Famous Faces and Funnies: Punchline tops the Top Ten list at FFF this Week with last week's big debut book Crossover #1 still selling crazy well just behind. The obligatory Death Metal tie-in, Infinite Hour Exxxxxxxxxxtreme!!!! was one of the stronger selling tie-in issues for the event, I assume because people saw the XXX and the !. For X of Swords, Wolverine is still selling strong at #4 (if not mostly by merit of being a Wolverine book), while Marauders and Excalibur got a little XOS bump that put them at #9 and #10 in the Top Ten. Strange Academy is still going strong and is probably our consistently best selling Marvel title at the moment. Amazing Spider-Man is really not doing itself any favors. The LR issues are bad enough, but putting out two books in the same week that both say Amazing Spider-Man 52 on them in the same week is just asking for trouble. We had to explain several times that the 52.LR wasn't a variant and that it was a different story part of the same story arc. Spencer's run has already started to decline and we've lost a few Spidey fans to his long game story. Hopefully after the Last Remains story wraps up we can get some of them back.

Rodman Comics: Was a weak sales week this time.