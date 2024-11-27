Wolverine, Diagnosed, in Uncanny X-Men #6 (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ptsd, wolverine

Wolverine, Diagnosed, in Uncanny X-Men #6 published today by Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Uncanny X-Men #6 by Gail Simone and Javier Garron, is published today by Marvel Comics. And as it deals with integration of the Outliers, the new New Mutants, Wolverine is blind to his own problems.

But that's okay, Rogue is still a but psychic after absorbing the soul of a dead child mutant. Or as they call it around here, Wednesdays.

Which means she gets to diagnose what ails Wolverine. And she appears to be bang on the money.

I mean… yes. He's doed hundreds of time, often with the flesh stripped off his body, has been in more wars than anyone, including the first and second, and has hacked and slashed his way through continents worth of people. I'm not entirely sure Rogue needed to be psychic to work this one out.

Although Wolverine may not be the only one being psychoanalysed in X-Men comic books this week. Over in Mystique #2, it seems that Avalanche is resistant to such techniques…

… though quite good at analysing word association pushed in his direction. Doesn't even need to be psychic to do so.

While X-Men Infinity: From The Ashes prefers a condition that you can take a scalpel to, and one to grow on.

Okay so I may have jumped on the bandwagon and have been provisionally diagnosed with ADHD this month. Not a surprise to anyone, I think.

UNCANNY X-MEN #6

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240763

(W) Gail Simone (A) Garron, Javier (CA) David Marquez

It's BACK TO SCHOOL for four young mutants… …But is a rural school in Louisiana READY for this crew? Bullies, terrible lunches and classroom flirting abound…but IS one of the student body the prophesied ENDLING, who will be the last member of mutantkind? Plus – Jubilee undertakes a fateful solo mission Rated T+In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

MYSTIQUE #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240728

(W) Declan Shalvey (A/CA) Declan Shalvey

BROTHERHOOD BROKEN! With Nick Fury on her tail, Mystique seeks out an old ally from the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. But is this a reunion or a trap? And who's caught who? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $3.99

X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic (2024) #25

Published November 25, 2024

Writer Tim Seeley

Penciller Eric Koda

It's Thanksgiving Day and Beak is feeling defeated. Will a chance encounter in the airport grant the family a holiday miracle?

