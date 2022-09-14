Wolverine Knows What Peter Parker Did (Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)

As Amazing Spider-Man finally gets round to crossing over with the previous-to-this-one X-Men crossover event, in today's Amazing Spider-Man #9 we get this utterly gorgeous Wolverine facing off against Spider-Man scene that will be one for the legends. Expect posters, T-shirts, statue recreations of Patrick Gleason and Marcio Menyz's page here. If there's a second printing, this needs to go on the cover, and then get homaged to all hell.

And it seems that Wolverine also has suspicions about Peter Parker and/or Spider-Man. Peter Parker did something six months ago that turned everyone against him and we still don't know what.

Is that a reference to addiction? Did Spider-Man hit the sauce or chase the dragon? Is that what drove everyone away, saw him steal from the Fantastic Four and made even Aunt May ashamed? And we also get more on the Peter-Mary Jane split…

There is still the underlying possibility that whatever is happening with "Paul" and their children who suddenly appeared out of nowhere, is part of some controlling relationship, which is emphasised here. But also, not so much what Peter Parker has done, but what Mary Jane Watson feels she has to do.

So… What Did Mary Jane Watson do? It's as good a question as any… I guess we are back to asking if Paul is Mephisto one more time. That's still as good a question as any, as well.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 (RES)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL220820
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita Jr.
HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN!
•  Something happens at the Hellfire Gala that sends Spider-Man and WOLVERINE on a dangerous mission all over creation!
•  That's right – the best duo in comics is back, but who are they fighting, and what (or who) are they fighting for? NO SPOILERS HERE!
RATED T+In Shops: Sep 14, 2022
SRP: $3.99

