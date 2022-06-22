Finally, Mary Jane Appears In This Comic- Amazing Spider-Man #4

In Amazing Spider-Man #1, Peter Parker did something very bad. We still don't know what. But six months after it, Mary Jane Watson, who had moved in with him, was now elsewhere.

living with someone called Paul, making phone calls to Peter Parker telling him not to talk to her, from inside a cupboard. Which did not entirely look healthy.

And with two children who called her "Mommy". Which by anyone's standards is moving fast.

No explanation given. She then appeared on the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #2 though did not appear in the comic book at all.

Then in Amazing Spider-Man #3, Paul turned up at Peter parker's doorstep, though without Mary Jane Watson. Just to talk.

There are intimations of violence, but also suggestions here of control. Whoever Paul is, he really wants to be in control of the situation. And whatever his issue with Peter Parker is, and his involvement with Mary Jane Watson, he wants to be the one pulling the strings.

If anyone is going to threaten Parker, it is going to be him… Peter and Paul. It is rather biblical, isn't it? Today with #4, we finally get to see Mary Jane again. Not with Spider-Man, this time. Buyt with Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat.

They don't talk. Possibly Paul wouldn't want it that way. But Felicia doesn't seem thrown by the situation. Anf Mary Jane doesn't use it as a way to get help.

What DID Peter Parker do????

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220945

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita

• After what just happened with Tombstone, Spider-Man still has to fight a whole well-armed gang to save dozens of innocent New Yorkers.

• With his spider-powers, he can probably take ten or fifteen of them, right? What if there's thirty of them?

• ASM #900 is almost here!

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 22, 2022 SRP: $3.99