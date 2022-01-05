Wolverine Ongoing Returns with Deadpool on 4/20, No New Number One

Last year, Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston reported that Deadpool would join the cast of Wolverine's solo series, which he said would be relaunched with a new number one issue. Today, Marvel confirmed the Deadpool news in a press release on Marvel.com, as the Wolverine ongoing returns following X Lives and X Deaths of Wolverine in April.

"Pip pip!" said Johnston in response to the news. "Oi told you this would 'appen, oi did! Ol' Richie is right again, 'e is! Always listen to Rich."

But hold on, Rich. You said it would relaunch with a new number one issue… but according to the press release, it will pick up with Wolverine #20 this April! What do you think about that, you arrogant son of a bitch?!

Unfortunately, before we could press him for answers, Rich Johnston had already disappeared, with nothing left behind but a puff of smoke in the shape of a comics not-journalist and the vague scent of desperation. So let's just go to the press release.

Wolverine's ongoing series returns this April with more thrills by the same all-star creative team, writer Benjamin Percy and artist Adam Kubert. The duo of masterful Wolverine storytellers have been delivering non-stop action-packed adventures in what is shaping up to be one of the greatest Wolverine runs in recent history. Now in the aftermath of X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, they're back to take the character on some of his most brutal missions yet. And this time, Deadpool is coming along for the ride! Deadpool was the king of Staten Island — now he wants to be an honorary citizen of Krakoa. Wolverine just wants him to shut up. But when Deadpool uncovers a dangerous plot that could mean doom for the mutants' safe haven, it's going to take a titanic team-up of the Best There Is and the Merc with a Mouth to quell the threat. But that doesn't mean Logan has to like it. Featuring Wolverine and Deadpool at their most savage plus the return of a fan-favorite X-character to the Krakoan era!

Here's what Ben Percy had to say about it:

For ten weeks, the X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE will take readers on an epic, time-shredding adventure that sets up the next era of the mutant books: Destiny of X. How do you follow up something like that? You keep raising the bar higher. Readers will not only experience a non-stop thrill ride, starting in April, but a kickoff story that is as irreverent and hilarious as it is heart-bruised. We've been teasing Deadpool for some time now, and he's bullying his way into the pages of Wolverine for a wild (and reluctant) team-up that feels like some cousin to Midnight Run and The Fugitive. Get ready for more Maverick mayhem, more CIA spycraft, and more DANGER (yes, you read that right) at every turn. I know this is impossible to fathom, but Adam Kubert has never been better. His mind-blowing layouts — including a motorcycle action sequence for the ages — are beyond comparison. Without giving away any spoilers, this is going to be an explosive and complicated year for the mutants. You'll soon learn how the future of Krakoa (and mutantkind) is in peril, and Wolverine will of course be at the center of it all, slashing and hacking away.

Speaking of Kubert, Marvel came to the shocking revelation that artists also contribute in some small way to the creation of comics, regardless of what all those trade paperbacks with the writer in the title, and got a quote from Kubert as well:

Every time a new character or storyline is introduced in WOLVERINE, it feels like a fresh start and an opportunity for Ben and me to reinvent the wheel. WOLVERINE #20 is no exception with one exception. Deadpool's not a new character. Having drawn him before (most recently on the cover to DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1), I feel more like I'm visiting an old friend. Things change, yes, but our relationship stays the same. For me, DEADPOOL remains one of MARVEL's greatest characters. Featuring him alongside \|/OLVERINE doesn't get any better and I hope (and think) you'll feel the same… Bub!"

Wolverine #20 hits stores on April 20th, maaaan! As for Rich Johnston, he can redeem himself by figuring out ahead of time who the fan-favorite X-character returning for this series is.

WOLVERINE #20

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Teaser Variant Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

On Sale 4/20