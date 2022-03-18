Wolverine: Patch #1 Preview: Special Delivery

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does in this preview of Wolverine: Patch #1… and what he does is fall out of a plane. Look, Wolverine didn't get famous for his brains. He got famous for his attitude. And his dicks. Check out the preview below.

Wolverine: Patch #1

by Larry Hama & Andrea Di Vito, cover by Geoff Shaw

RETURN TO MADRIPOOR WITH THE MAN CALLED PATCH! ALL-NEW action, intrigue and espionage awaits you as legendary creator Larry Hama returns with a story set before his original run on WOLVERINE! The mutant known as LOGAN has made a name for himself on the mysterious island of MADRIPOOR, where the locals know him as PATCH. From their haunt at the PRINCESS BAR, what starts as a simple recon mission lands PATCH and ARCHIE knee-deep in a paramilitary struggle that will surface some SURPRISE REVELATIONS and characters! And is that NICK FURY, DIRECTOR OF S.H.I.E.L.D.? Yes, two patches for the price of one! A must-have for long-standing readers, and a welcome entry point for new readers of WOLVERINE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620170900111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620170900121 – WOLVERINE: PATCH 1 JURGENS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620170900131 – WOLVERINE: PATCH 1 ROMITA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620170900141 – WOLVERINE: PATCH 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $3.99 US

