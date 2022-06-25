Wolverine: Patch #3 Preview: Dreaming of Jean Grey

It doesn't matter what Wolverine is going through or when, as inthis preview of Wolverine: Patch #3, he always has time to pine for Jean. Check out the preview below.

Wolverine: Patch #3

by Larry Hama & Andrea Di Vito, cover by Geoff Shaw

THE BATTLE HEATS UP IN THE JUNGLES OF MADRIPOOR! PATCH is caught between the KRASNYS, GENERAL COY'S forces, Russian paramilitary forces and S.H.I.E.L.D.! But only one is the Best There Is At What He Does…and what he does isn't very nice! Good thing warfare ain't a nice business… Featuring – a totally surreal visit from JEAN GREY!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620170900311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620170900321 – WOLVERINE: PATCH 3 EASTMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

