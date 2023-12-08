Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, wolverine

Wolverine Vol 3 Hardcover, Gets Bigger, Later, More Expensive

Marvel Comics has cancelled all Wolverine By Benjamin Percy Volume 3 Hardcover orders and will be offered to retailers to order again.

Marvel Comics has cancelled all Wolverine By Benjamin Percy Volume 3 Hardcover orders and will be offered to retailers to order again after significant changes were made to its content. Originally, it was to have contained Wolverine #26-32, #33 (A story) and #34-35, taking up 272 pages. Instead, it will now contain #37-40 as well, totalling 392 pages. And yes, that means instead of costing $44.99, it will now cost $49.99 and be published on the 26th of June instead of the 17th of April. Here is the new solicitation.

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 3 HC

WRITTEN BY BENJAMIN PERCY

PENCILED BY JUAN JOSÉ RYP

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Wolverine is Krakoa's best weapon – but that doesn't mean he always attacks exactly where the Beast aims him. And what Hank McCoy chooses to do about that is going to set Logan on a startling path that will redefine his future! What is Beast's secret agenda? And how has it turned Logan…savage? Prepare for a betrayal that will change everything and send Wolverine deep into the Pit of Exile! Meanwhile, Beast will stop at nothing to protect Krakoa as he sees fit. But having lost the faith of Logan and X-Force, there's only one mutant left he can turn to: himself! Hank's last-ditch effort to save mutantkind leads to Wolverine facing some very familiar adversaries. When the Weapons of X lock blades, who will be the last Logan standing?! Then, Wolverine crosses paths with heroes across the Marvel Universe! Logan decides to bring the fight straight to the enemies of mutantkind, and his grand tour begins in the only way it could: face-to-face once more with the Incredible Hulk! But will they meet as friends or enemies? Also featuring team-ups with BLACK PANTHER, CAPTAIN AMERICA, and SPIDER-MAN! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #26-32, #33 (A STORY) and #34-35 and #37-40.

392 PGS./Parental Advisory

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ISBN: 9781302955861

New Price: $49.99

New FOC Date: 1/15/2024

New On Sale: 6/26/24

