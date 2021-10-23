Wonder Girl #4 Preview: You Get What You Pay For

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Wonder Girl #4 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, Hera is growing impatient with how long it's taking Wonder Girl to come up to speed. But hey, don't blame her… her teacher is a real horse's ass!

Just one more of these, folks, and I'll be out of your hair. Check out the preview below.

WONDER GIRL #4

DC Comics

(W) Joelle Jones (A/CA) Joelle Jones, Adriana Melo

Who are the Esquecida?! With her physical training in full swing, Yara must now look inward. Her childhood in Brazil has always been a mystery, spoken of in hushed tones by her aunt and uncle. What were they not telling her? The answers lie in the Amazon rain forest. But is this young hero ready for the truth? Plus, the two heroes hot on Yara's trail have finally found their target!

In Shops: 10/26/2021

SRP: $3.99

