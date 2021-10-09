Wonder Woman The Adventures Of Young Diana Special #1 Preview

Wonder Woman The Adventures of Young Diana Special #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and there's nothing we appreciate more on a long Friday night of writing up all the Marvel and DC previews than a comic with a title so long you don't even have to write a headline for it because it already uses all the space you're allowed on Bleeding Cool. It's the perfect way to wrap up Friday previews (unless Rich moves this article in the morning and you read it out of order so this makes no sense), so without any snarky commentary or bad dad jokes, here's a preview of Wonder Woman The Adventures of Young Diana Special #1 as a special reward for all the "little bleeders" who stayed up all night to read all these. Enjoy.

WONDER WOMAN THE ADVENTURES OF YOUNG DIANA SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0821DC072

(W) Jordie Bellaire (A/CA) Paulina Ganucheau

The world may know her as Wonder Woman, but once upon a time she was Diana, the young princess of Themyscira. Back then, she struggled to find her place on an island deemed paradise by many, but which was, to her, a prison. Trapped in her role as a royal and shielded from the harsh realities of Man's World, Diana yearned for adventure, or at least a purpose. So when ancient texts portraying her home's history go missing, she gets both. How far will our hero go to find the texts and the truths they're hiding? Find out in this exciting story that promises to be a classic for for years to come! Collected together for the first time, these backup stories by Eisner Award-winner Jordie Bellaire and rising star Paulina Ganucheau provide an intimate look into Wonder Woman's upbringing and dangerous secrets of her past you'll never forget!

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $9.99

