Wordburglar Performs "Living Between Wednesdays" At Sidekick Comics

Is this the first time Spider-Ham and Project Pegasus have been referenced in the same rap song? Or any song? That's Canadian's Wordburglar, a favourite for Bleeding Cool, performing his "Living Between Wednesdays" song, recorded live at Sidekick Comic Book Cafe in Toronto, Ontario. Living Between Wednesdays is available on all digital platforms as part of the album Rhyme Your Own Business. And rhyming "read pictures" and "Reed Richards" and "move so many long boxes, probably have back issues"? Chef kiss.

Real name Sean Jordan, Wordburglar not only raps a lot about comic books, he has also created his own, The Last Paper Route launched a few years back, with artist Dave Howlett.

it's days like this that make it worth waiting six

to dip into the pages deeper than project pegasus

some say it's hump day others are oblivious

but for the brave and the bold we're always living it

kicking with a stack or a fat trade paperback

flocking to the racks every week keep craving that

rush that you get when you flip to the next page

life is better when you live in between wednesdays

yes, eh, got a massive back issues

move so many long boxes probably have back issues

so keep stretching like reed richards

cause we'll never be cured of the itch to read pictures

no i'm not talking about photography

you can find me in the spot where the floppies be

till i give it a read keep it crisp in the sleeve

every tuesday night feels like christmas eve

living between wednesdays

yeah my recent peter porker spider ham

living between wednesdays

yeah bob marley in comics, i'll try that jam

living between wednesdays

yeah just trying to get by to the next fix

living between wednesdays

prefer the comics over the netflix

golden age to present digest to oversize

never miss new comic day yeah no surprise

so where's my no prize check the letter column

can't find issue two collective problems

cliffhangers mysteries you need answers

when did batman become green lantern

i get it true believer not lying

always up for an awesome summer crossover tie-in

high flying full color of black and white

splash pages enough to wet your appetite

with new costumes team ups first loves

first appearances deaths bursts return ofs

piled a mile high get nice and comfy

reading double time when they come out

twice monthly, so much time spent on thrills and suspense, eh?

wondering what i'm gonna find on wednesday

living between wednesdays

yeah i might read a little bit of daredevil

living between wednesdays

oh star wars, yeah, there's rebels

living between wednesdays

yeah it only happens 52 times a year

living between wednesdays

his comic books are what i hold dear

Living Between Wednesdays

Written and performed by Wordburglar

Beat production by Fresh Kils

Director / DOP: Rod Hafezi

Location Sound Recording & Mix: Joey Virgilio

Produced: Phil Kluba

This project is funded in part by FACTOR, the Government of Canada and Canada's private radio broadcasters.