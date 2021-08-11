Wordburglar Performs "Living Between Wednesdays" At Sidekick Comics
Is this the first time Spider-Ham and Project Pegasus have been referenced in the same rap song? Or any song? That's Canadian's Wordburglar, a favourite for Bleeding Cool, performing his "Living Between Wednesdays" song, recorded live at Sidekick Comic Book Cafe in Toronto, Ontario. Living Between Wednesdays is available on all digital platforms as part of the album Rhyme Your Own Business. And rhyming "read pictures" and "Reed Richards" and "move so many long boxes, probably have back issues"? Chef kiss.
Real name Sean Jordan, Wordburglar not only raps a lot about comic books, he has also created his own, The Last Paper Route launched a few years back, with artist Dave Howlett.
it's days like this that make it worth waiting six
to dip into the pages deeper than project pegasus
some say it's hump day others are oblivious
but for the brave and the bold we're always living it
kicking with a stack or a fat trade paperback
flocking to the racks every week keep craving that
rush that you get when you flip to the next page
life is better when you live in between wednesdays
yes, eh, got a massive back issues
move so many long boxes probably have back issues
so keep stretching like reed richards
cause we'll never be cured of the itch to read pictures
no i'm not talking about photography
you can find me in the spot where the floppies be
till i give it a read keep it crisp in the sleeve
every tuesday night feels like christmas eve
living between wednesdays
yeah my recent peter porker spider ham
living between wednesdays
yeah bob marley in comics, i'll try that jam
living between wednesdays
yeah just trying to get by to the next fix
living between wednesdays
prefer the comics over the netflix
golden age to present digest to oversize
never miss new comic day yeah no surprise
so where's my no prize check the letter column
can't find issue two collective problems
cliffhangers mysteries you need answers
when did batman become green lantern
i get it true believer not lying
always up for an awesome summer crossover tie-in
high flying full color of black and white
splash pages enough to wet your appetite
with new costumes team ups first loves
first appearances deaths bursts return ofs
piled a mile high get nice and comfy
reading double time when they come out
twice monthly, so much time spent on thrills and suspense, eh?
wondering what i'm gonna find on wednesday
living between wednesdays
yeah i might read a little bit of daredevil
living between wednesdays
oh star wars, yeah, there's rebels
living between wednesdays
yeah it only happens 52 times a year
living between wednesdays
his comic books are what i hold dear
Living Between Wednesdays
Written and performed by Wordburglar
Beat production by Fresh Kils
Director / DOP: Rod Hafezi
Location Sound Recording & Mix: Joey Virgilio
Produced: Phil Kluba
This project is funded in part by FACTOR, the Government of Canada and Canada's private radio broadcasters.