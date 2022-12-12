World Of Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #21 Preview

In this week's comic book preview, we take a look at World Of Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #21. In this issue, Archie restores Betty and Veronica's faith in Christmas with a magical holiday adventure.

WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #21

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

OCT221399

(W) Dan Parent, Various, Ian Flynn (A) Dan Parent, Steven Butler (CA) Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Snow Way!" When Betty & Veronica make snowmen in front of Veronica's mansion, Veronica decides to outdo Betty and make a high-fashion snow-woman. Even though it's done mostly as a joke, it catches the eye of a Holiday blogger and goes viral. Suddenly Veronica's on Fashion TV with a while runway of fashionable snow-people! But can she keep her cool enough to maintain this level of cold-weather celebrity?

Then, in "Expensive Stuffing," Betty's volunteering at the local animal rehabilitation center, when she's tasked with a very special case-the superhero Captain Flag's beloved pet eagle is sick! Does Betty have the know-how to bring this special super-powered animal back to health?

In Shops: 12/14/2022

SRP: $8.99

