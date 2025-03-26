Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Etienne Kubwabo, Worlds Collide: Grant Morrison

Worlds Collide: Grant Morrison & Etienne Kubwabo Return To Superheroes

Worlds Collide as Grant Morrison and Etienne Kubwabo return to superheroes with Captain Clyde and DJ ET in 2025

Grant Morrison's Captain Clyde was the comic book writer's first published superhero work, which they also drew. A local superhero to the Clyde area, it ran in the Govan Press and the Clydebank & Renfrewshire Presses from 1979 to 1982 on the TV listings pages. It also included some proto-superhero revisionist ideas and superheroes dealing with real-life situations and locations. Captain Clyde was Chris Melville, an unemployed Glaswegian who was transformed by the standing stones of the Orkneys, granted magical powers by the goddess Elen, and would defend Glasgow against villains such as Quasar and Deros and would finally meet his end after a fight to the death with the devil.

Fellow Scot Etienne Kubwabo is a film director who has also created comics, including the first Black Scottish superhero DJ ET in his comic book Beats of War, which was part of the Black Lives Matter Mural Trail, with a large-scale artwork installed at Platform Arts Centre in Glasgow's East End. He has toured Scotland with the comic to inspire the next generation through superhero-themed workshops.

And now Grant Morrison and Etienne Kubwabo are bringing their superheroes, created half a century apart, together, for a new comic book project, Worlds Collide with Captain Clyde and DJ ET, with art by Ben Wilsonham.

Details as they stand are rather scant. But we look forward to finding out more…

Grant Morrison MBE was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1960, educated at Allan Glen's School with their first published works Gideon Stargrave strips in Bryan Talbot's Near Myths anthology in 1978. This was followed by Captain Clyde, Starblazer, Warrior Magazine, Zoids and more, before being tapped by DC for America with Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Arkham Asylum, The Invisibles, Flex Mentallo, Seven Soldiers, The Multiversity, DC One Million, Final Crisis, The Filth, All-Star Superman, Batman and Robin, We3, as well as a three-year run on New X-Men at Marvel, runs on The Authority, 2000AD and much more, as well as Editor-in-Chief of Heavy Metal magazine, and working with Robbie Williams.

Etienne Kubwabo moved to Glasgow as a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo war and studied at Glasgow Caledonian University in Media and Communications. He made films and comics to express his love for the city and its history but also how it could change. He wrote and directed the documentary The Difference Between Us and created the Etianverse of superhero comics. Beats of War follows the story of a half-human alien who crash lands in Glasgow, and has now sold over 35,000 copies worldwide.

