Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Worrywart by Nick Bryan and Lane Lloyd Debuts at Thought Bubble

Chaotic monster comic book Worrywart by Nick Bryan and Lane Lloyd debuts at Thought Bubble

Article Summary Worrywart is a new action-fantasy comic debuting at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend.

The story follows Demon Prince Grufwof, his happiness imp, and his ruthless mother the Queen.

Combining teen rebellion, monster royalty, and chaotic battles with a sharp satirical edge.

Created by Nick Bryan, Lane Lloyd, and Lettersquids, Worrywart is a standalone comic adventure.

Worrywart, by Nick Bryan, Lane Lloyd and Lettersquids, is a new chaotic action-fantasy comic about violent teen rebellion in the monster royal family and debuting at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend. The Demon Prince refuses to give up the magical imp who makes him happy, even after his embarrassed royal mother hires a merciless assassin to kill it… Find Nick Bryan in the Bubbleboy Hall at table F14.

"Demon Prince Grufwof is finding life as the heir to a colonised Earth a bit of a downer. Between the relentless poverty, cannibalism and slaughter, it's no wonder he needs a little help to get through the day. So His Majesty clings on to his childhood Worrywart, an enchanted imp whose touch blisses him out. But his mother Queen Dowwof, the brutal conqueror who enslaved the planet, despairs at her son's weakness. How will the peasantry respect him if he can't cope with day-to-day life without a cuddle from the happiness goblin? Really, she's only got one choice – hire a deadly assassin to kill the Worrywart, with no limit on collateral as long as Grufwof technically survives. It's a standalone fable about happiness, what we'll do to get it, and more importantly, how we feel about other people having it. Also monsters blowing each other up with MASSIVE GUNS."

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people; it has since grown in size. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it relocated to the nearby town of Harrogate and has been growing annually within the Convention Centre since then.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!