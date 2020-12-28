Wrestle Away Other Bidders To Win A Love and Rockets Original Page

Indie comics fans have quite the opportunity on their hands today. Currently, live on Heritage Auctions is original art from one of the medium's most beloved, long-running, and critically acclaimed independent comics ever produced: Love and Rockets. Gilbert, Mario, and Jamie Hernandez, a trio of brothers, self-published the first issue of Love and Rockets in 1981 but have, since 1982, been continuing the series in its various incarnations through Fantagraphics Books. The page up for auction, illustrated by Jamie Hernandez, comes from what was originally a spinoff of the main series, titled Whoa, Nellie! Originally published in 1996, this three-issue miniseries is a bit of a departure from the main narrative, shifting focus to two supporting characters, Gina and Xochitl (or Xo), who set out to take on the world of professional wrestling. It was later collected, in June 2000, into the sixteenth volume of the Love and Rockets Collection. Here's a look at the action-packed page up for bidding from Heritage Auctions:

Jaime Hernandez The Complete Love and Rockets #16 Whoa, Nellie! Page Auctions Off Today

On the bidding page, Heritage Auctions describes this item:

Jaime Hernandez The Complete Love and Rockets #16 Whoa, Nellie! Story Page 42 Original Art (Fantagraphics, 2000). This collection reprinted the entire three-issue Whoa, Nellie! mini-series, and also included some all-new pages to flesh it out some. This is one of the all-new pages that dovetailed into the story of Xo's epic battle with Katy Hawk! Rendered in ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 8" x 13". In Excellent condition.

Over the course of four decades going on five, the Hernandez brothers have created a world with Love and Rockets populated by unique and diverse characters, using the title to tell all kinds of stories. Now, Love and Rockets fans, or really anyone who would like a piece of comics history added to their collection, can place their bid over at Heritage Auctions.