Wyn From G.O.D.S. Almost Had A Kilt… Is He Scottish?

Valerio Schiti tells us regarding G.O.D.S. that "There was a moment, months ago, when you almost had a new Marvel character wearing a kilt."

G.O.D.S. #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti was a shot in the arm for comic book stores this week along with Transformers #1 and Batman #138. Especially with its ten-dollar cover price, twice the price of the other two, at double or triple the length. With Wyn, Avatar of The Powers-That-Be, at the centre of the storyline, mapping out a new reality for the Marvel Universe. But what is his origin? Because Doctor Who, played by Scottish actor Ncuiti Gatwa, will see him sport a kilt in 2024, it seems. And at one point, so might Wyn, with these designs shared on TwitterX by Valerio Schiti.

Valerio Schiti posted, "I read A LOT of great reviews for G.O.D.S. #01 (which is OUT NOW, btw). To thank you all, here's a "special content", something that's NOT in the book. There was a moment, months ago, when you almost had a new Marvel character wearing a kilt. But "A" won." Asked if he was Scottish, Schiti replied, "I can't talk about Wyn's past, sorry."

Maybe not, but from the chosen design, he does seem to have a tartan though. And his full name is "Ser Reddwyn, Lord of the Highlands, Root of the World Tree, and Salt of the Earth." "Ser" is the gender-neural honorific invented for A Game Of Thrones, but "Lord Of The Highlands". Well, that's very Scottish; the only Scottish-er it could have been for this highlander, was if it were spelt "Laird". As for how long Schiti will be with G.O.D.S., he said "I'll do the first 8 books for sure. Some of them will have a few extra pages."

G.O.D.S. #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don't look under the table. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground. On Sale 10/4 SRP: $9.99 G.O.D.S. #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

The Centum normally has twenty-five Primes, now only three remain. College isn't worth the time or the money. There's a hidden book in the hidden library that hides a hidden door. Cubisk Core is from Georgia, like that matters. On Sale 11/8 SRP $4.99 G.O.D.S. #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Cassandra is cursed with knowing the future, but no one believes her. There are Black Swans in the bar. Oblivion wants to drink alone, but kids these days don't respect authority figures. Most of the ingredients are illegal outside of Hell's Kitchen. On Sale 12/20 G.O.D.S. #4

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

That guy in the Beekeeper suit is holding a thing that's freaking everyone out. A Skinner box is bigger on the inside than the outside. The Avatar makes an enemy on the Axis of Power. If you save the universe and no one remembers, is it worth it? Maybe. On Sale 1/24

