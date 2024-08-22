Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Comixology, Current News | Tagged: james tynion iv, Michael Dialynas, wynd

Wynd: The Power of Blood by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas

Wynd: comes to an end with The Power of Blood by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas from Boom Studios in November

Article Summary Wynd: The Power of Blood by Tynion IV & Dialynas concludes the Wynd series this November from Boom Studios.

A war looms between humans, Faeriekind, and Vampyres, with Wynd's magical blood as the key to power.

Captured by Vampyres, Wynd's friends scramble to rescue him and prevent catastrophic consequences.

This final chapter features riveting cover art by Dialynas and variants by Infante and Sweeney Boo.

Another find from Boom Studios on TikTok to follow The Fade, the one from last night… it's time for Wynd: The Power Of The Blood.

@boomstudios War is brewing between humans, Faeriekind, and Vampyres. Wynd's capture is a devastating blow — can his friends free him in time to avoid disastrous consequences? Find out in the stunning final chapter of the magical, coming of age epic by writer James Tynion IV and illustrator Michael Dialynas… 𝗪𝗬𝗡𝗗: 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗗 is coming THIS November! ♬ original sound – BOOM! Studios

James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas team up once more for the conclusion of the years-long Eisner and GLAAD Award-nominated fantasy series with Wynd: The Power Of The Blood from Boom Studios in November 2024. Expect full Boom solicits tomorrow.

"War is brewing between humans, Faeriekind, and the dastardly Vampyres. Wynd, the boy hero, has been captured; Zedra and her Vampyre forces have discovered that Wynd's magical blood allows them to regrow their wings, giving them an upperhand in the coming war. Meanwhile, Wynd's young friends in Newport hatch a plan to rescue Wynd before it's too late…"

Wynd: The Power Of The Blood #1 features main cover art by series artist Michael Dialynas, and variant covers by Toni Infante and Sweeney Boo, for the 13th of November.

"Wynd lives a quiet life in Pipetown — working at the local tavern, out of sight in the secret rooms beneath the floorboards, often stealing away to catch glimpses of the son of the castle's groundskeeper as he works. But Wynd also has a secret… magical blood betrayed by his pointed ears, forbidden within the city limits. His shaggy hair has obscured them for most of his life, but now that Wynd is a teenager they are growing too unwieldy to hide. Joined by his best friend Oakley and Thorn, the groundskeeper's son, Wynd's strange dreams and an encounter with the city guard send him on the most dangerous adventure he could imagine, where Wynd will discover the magic in the world around him and, most importantly, the magic within himself."

