Wynd The Power Of The Blood #1 Preview: Yorik's Daring Rescue Plan

It's time for a jailbreak as Yorik leads a dangerous mission to rescue Wynd!
Meanwhile, Oakley and Thorn reach the gates of the Academy: the center of all knowledge in Esseriel.
There they must seek out a scholar who might be the very key to the entire war…
WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #1
BOOM! STUDIOS
OCT240071
OCT240072 – WYND THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #2 (OF 8) CVR B BEEM – $5.99
(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Michael Dialynas
In Shops: 1/15/2025
SRP: $5.99
Interior preview page from OCT240071 Wynd The Power Of The Blood #1, by (W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Michael Dialynas, in stores Wednesday, January 15, 2025 from BOOM! STUDIOS
