X-Cellent #2 Preview: In This Preview, Gone Girl… GETS PUKED ON!!!

Things aren't going so well for Gone Girl's career as a vapid, fame-seeking, image-obsessed celebrity hero in this preview of X-Cellent #2. It's going to be really thought to get that acid vomit out o h er hair. What's left of it. Check out the preview below.

X-Cellent #2

by Peter Milligan & Mike Allred, cover by Mike Allred

There is discourse among the X-CELLENT members! And as their quest for fame continues, a spot has just opened up on the team. But will this addition to the group lead them to superstardom? Let's hope their followers think so.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609271000211

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609271000221 – X-CELLENT 2 SHAW VARIANT – $3.99 US

