X-Cellent #5 Preview: The Fate of Fluff

Fluff has been splattered like a ripe tomato in this preview of The X-Cellent #5, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

X-Cellent #5

by Peter Milligan & Michael Allred, cover by Michael Allred

ZEITGEIST'S PLAN REVEALED! The X-Cellent are well on their way to superstardom! And with the help of their newest teleporter Toddle Pip, nothing can slow them down! But Zeitgeist has bigger plans than just conquering the social ladder. Will his team catapult him to these new heights, or make him crash and burn in the process?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609271000511

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609271000521 – X-CELLENT 5 EDGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

