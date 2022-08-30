X-Force #31 Preview: Huntin' Makes Him Feel Good

Kraven describes his hunting as akin to "the compulsion of sex" in this preview of X-Force #31. Will the mutants of Krakoa dare kink-shame the hunter? Check out the preview below.

X-Force #31

by Benjamin Percy & Robert Gill, cover by Josh Cassara

KRAVEN'S MUTANT HUNT – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it's time for KRAVEN to prove once more he's the apex predator. Benjamin Percy's saga continues with a Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come.

