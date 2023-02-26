X-Force #38 Preview: Deadpool is Up for Anything What Deadpool does in this preview of X-Force #38 is so unthinkable, Bleeding Cool won't even let us say it in this article.

This week's Bleeding Cool preview comes to us from X-Force #38. In this issue, our favorite merc-with-a-mouth, Deadpool, is up to his usual shenanigans. What Deadpool does in this preview of X-Force #38 is so unthinkable, Bleeding Cool won't even let us say it in this article. But we can show you this:

Joining me in this preview of X-Force #38 is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's take a look!

X-Force #38

by Benjamin Percy & Robert Gill, cover by Joshua Cassara

XENO'S ENDGAME – THE OMNI-MUTANT! It's all been leading to this – XENO's showdown with X-FORCE, and the terrible truth of their horror-show experiments! WHO, or WHAT, is the OMNI-MUTANT?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609467703811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609467703821 – X-FORCE 38 NAUCK VARIANT – $3.99 US

