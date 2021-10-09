X-Men #4 Preview: Nightmare Has a Mutant Fetish… But Who Doesn't?

Nightmare is completely perving out in this preview of X-Men #4, in stores from Marvel on Wednesday. The interdimensional villain has been watching the X-Men in bed at night, particularly Cyclops and Jean Grey. And we know what's going on in that bedroom. We'd like to be outrage by this, but we can't say we wouldn't do the same thing in his shoes. Check out the preview below.

X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Javier Pina (CA) Pepe Larraz

HEADS UP!

It's Halloween and the X-Men have to face a horror born of a neighboring town in Westchester… the Headless HORSEMAN?! And that's not the only terror targeting them… RATED T+

