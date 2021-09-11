X-Men #50 CGC Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

X-Men back issues are on fire right now, as the world awaits the mutant's big entrance into the MCU at some point. Mutant key books are starting to reach unattainable levels, and that includes minor keys like X-Men #50. Featuring the origin of Beast and the second appearance of Polaris, this is one of the best covers to any issue, featuring an awesome image of Polaris by Jim Steranko; this is one of the best overall issues of the book in the entire history. Taking bids today is a CGC 9.6 copy of this book at Heritage Auctions, and you don't need to look any further than what this copy is selling for to know that you should be investing heavily into mutant keys. This copy is sitting at $2600, a huge number for a minor key even in this condition. Check it out below.

X-Men Keys Are All The Rage

"X-Men #50 (Marvel, 1968) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages. There's a lot to this issue — it contains the origin of the Beast, the second appearance of Polaris, a Mesmero appearance, a new X-Men logo, and a terrific Jim Steranko cover and art, all wrapped up in a nice NM+ 9.6 package! With Iceman and Lorna Dane captured, Mesmero takes them to his secret "City of Mutants," the staging ground for his mutant militia. There, Iceman is imprisoned while Mesmero's scientists work to awaken Lorna's latent mutant powers. Meanwhile, the other X-Men has stormed Mesmero's San Francisco mansion to find opposition from his Demi-Men, who easily defeat the group with a special gas apparently created by Magneto himself. With the X-Men downed, the squad leader of the Demi-Men orders them taken to the Mutant City. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $230. CGC census 9/21: 62 in 9.6, 22 higher."

There is no going wrong with this book. X-Men is the safest bet in all of comics not named Spider-Man, so go here and get more info and place a bid. While you are there, check out the other books taking bids today as well.