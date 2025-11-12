Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , ,

X-Men Age Of Revelation With Rogue Storm, Sinister's Six, Iron & Frost

X-Men: Age Of Revelation With Rogue Storm #2, Sinister's Six #2 amd Iron & Frost #2 today from Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics just goes for the three X-Men Age Of Revelation titles this week, Sinister's Six #2 (of 3) by David Marquez and Rafael Loureiro, Iron & Frost #2 (of 3) by Cavan Scott and Ruairi Coleman and Rogue Storm #2 (of 3) by Murewa Ayodele and Roland Boschi. It looks like Unbreakable X-Men #2 is taking a small break and will be with us next week. So how is the world ten years after the X-Virus Apocalypse at the hands of Revelation coping with itself?

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Rogue Storm #2 (of 3) by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi

Well in Unbreakable X-Men #1 we saw how Gambit coped with one of the split Rogues becoming a stone Galactus…

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Rogue Storm #2 (of 3) by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi

Now, in Rogue Storm, he is trying to find the other one. In Iron & Frost, Emma Frost meets the X-Virus-transformed Tony Stark ten years later, and it's not just his body that has turned robotic…

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Iron & Frost #2 (of 3) by Cavan Scott and Ruairi Coleman

And in Sinister's Six, we get a better look at what happened to Havok as a result of the virus…

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Sinister's Six #2 (of 3) by David Marquez and Rafael Loureiro

Things didn't seem to go too well for Storm and Rogue's particular gang way back.

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Rogue Storm #2 (of 3) by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi

Or rather, especially for Rogue, as those she trusted turned on her…

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Rogue Storm #2 (of 3) by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi

There's a lot of that going around, of course.

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Iron & Frost #2 (of 3) by Cavan Scott and Ruairi Coleman

But could Gambit really have lost both Rogues in one go?

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Rogue Storm #2 (of 3) by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi

While the impact of Revelation on the Babels, humans or mutants with the power of language removed from them by Doug Ramsey, is getting in the way of what people are really fighting for.

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Sinister's Six #2 (of 3) by David Marquez and Rafael Loureiro

An end to this X-Virus. Or at least some kind of management if it all.

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Iron & Frost #2 (of 3) by Cavan Scott and Ruairi Coleman
X-Men Age Of Revelation
Sinister's Six #2 (of 3) by David Marquez and Rafael Loureiro

And while Tony Stark may have been working on a stopgap using Extremis…

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Iron & Frost #2 (of 3) by Cavan Scott and Ruairi Coleman

Lady Fantomex is going for something a lot bigger, courtesy of Revelation's notes…

X-Men Age Of Revelation
Sinister's Six #2 (of 3) by David Marquez and Rafael Loureiro

Obviously it's not going to be that easy… Sinister's Six #2 (of 3) by David Marquez and Rafael Loureiro, Iron & Frost #2 (of 3) by Cavan Scott and Ruairi Coleman and Rogue Storm #2 (of 3) by Murewa Ayodele and Roland Boschi are all published by Marvel Comics today.

  • Sinister's Six #2 (of 3) by David Marquez, Rafael Loureiro
    SIX AGAINST WOLVERINE! X YEARS LATER, Sinister's Six race to find the cure that could save them! But is the chance at life worth an encounter with Revelation's Angel of Death – Wolverine? Or will the team kill each other first?
  • Iron & Frost #2 (of 3) by Cavan Scott, Ruairi Coleman
    WELCOME TO SANCTUARY! X YEARS LATER, Emma Frost has come looking for Tony Stark. Tony Stark is looking for a cure to the X-Virus. But is Iron King of the all-new Hellfire Club about to lose everything he holds dear?
  • Rogue Storm #2 (of 3) by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi
    CHAPTER TWO: BEST SERVED COLD! X YEARS LATER, many secret events have taken place among the mutants of the world – including the one that changed GAMBIT and ROGUE's marriage forever. As STORM embarks on her quest to destroy EEGUN, the devourer of SORCERERS SUPREME, GAMBIT has a score to settle with STORM…for the fate of his marriage. But what is the fate of the mystical world compared to the fate of two mutants' marriage? Well, STORM and GAMBIT will have to figure out the answer to that question on the dirt road to hell and carnage.

